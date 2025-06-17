Chelsea are reportedly considering the sale of one of their regular starters from last season after a European giant enquired about his availability.

There’s been a good deal of movement at Stamford Bridge already this summer. They’ve confirmed the signings of Liam Delap, Estevao Willian, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez.

Delap and Essugo both made their debuts for the Blues in their Club World Cup opener against LAFC, mingling with some Chelsea regulars.

Right-back Malo Gusto came on off the bench, like Delap and Essugo. He played 32 games in the Premier League last season, with a larger role due to injuries to captain Reece James, but could soon leave the club.

Indeed, Chelsea insider Simon Phillips reports German giants Bayern Munich have made an ‘enquiry’ into the services of Gusto.

It’s suggested that though Enzo Maresca used the right-back consistently last season, the Blues are open to the idea of selling him.

It’s believed the development of Josh Acheampong could see Gusto become surplus to requirements, as the 19-year-old is very highly rated at Stamford Bridge, and they feel he could start to make a big impact on the first team, and become deputy to captain James.

Acheampong has thus far played 13 senior games for Chelsea, starting the majority of the UEFA Conference League campaign, though he was benched for Gusto in the final, who was replaced from the bench by James.

Gusto is seemingly aware of the competition he’s facing, recently stating: “There is competition, you can’t hide behind that. But on my season there were events that meant that I played a lot and then less. Those are the risks of playing at a big club.

“The objective is now to remain well established. I have confidence in myself. I haven’t always shown it, and I haven’t always had the attitude to reflect that. You have to first convince yourself before convincing others.”

In any case, there could be two Blues men heading to Bayern Munich this summer, if they manage to land Gusto.

Indeed, Christopher Nkunku has long been a target of the European giants, and his future at Chelsea is far from concrete.

It’s been suggested Bayern are monitoring him amid that status, and it’s felt he will be leaving the Blues, so there’s a chance they are the club who benefits from that.

With that said, there have also been Premier League sides linked with Nkunku of late, so his preference could also have a say in where he ends up.

