Premier League giants Chelsea have been urged to beat Manchester United and others in the race to sign Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Chelsea have been one of this season’s surprise packages in the Premier League as they have emerged as potential title challengers under head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Blues had been criticised for their transfer policy under co-owner Todd Boehly, but Maresca is doing a great job as he’s keeping his overly saturated squad satisfied by giving different players minutes in the Premier League and the Europa Conference League.

Over the weekend, Chelsea battled back from behind away from home to beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-3. This statement win moved them clear of Arsenal as the Premier League’s second-placed side are currently four points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea’s win at Tottenham has sparked a debate on their chances of winning the Premier League this season. Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has ruled them out as they are two signings away from being able to get over the line.

Carragher said: “I still look at the goalkeeper and two centre backs, Badiashile who played today, and I just think I can’t see someone winning the Premier League with that goalkeeper and without a real standout centre back.

“I think you’d say City winning it with Ederson and [Ruben] Dias, Liverpool with [Virgil] van Dijk and Alisson, going back to Petr Cech and John Terry.

“Those figures, you think, that you need to win a title, I still think Chelsea are a little bit short in those areas.”

Branthwaite would arguably be an upgrade on Chelsea’s current centre-backs after he emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League.

The Englishman was linked with a big-money move in the summer and reportedly remains a top target for Man Utd heading into 2025.

Ex-Chelsea player Pet Nevin has encouraged his former club to sign Branthwaite as he could be the “final piece of the jigsaw” as they look to re-establish themselves as challengers in the Premier League and Champions League.

‘”Put simply, there are still weaknesses [for Chelsea] and these tend to be found out at the top level,” Nevin told the BBC.

“The central defensive partnership, whoever they use, isn’t close to the level that Arsenal and Liverpool have and you could say the same about the goalkeeper.

“I just wonder if Jarrad Branthwaite could be prised from my beloved Everton, would this be close to the final piece of the jigsaw?”