Chelsea secure £51.5m double raid, with Euro club to lose second promising talent

Geovany Quenda will be followed to Chelsea by Dario Essugo

Chelsea have reportedly followed their signing of Geovany Quenda with a second snare from Sporting CP, with midfielder Dario Essugo also to join the Blues.

The Blues have got their summer business off to a start way before the window opens. Indeed, on Friday, it was confirmed that they will sign Sporting wide man Geovany Quenda.

The Portuguese, who was a target of Manchester United, will reportedly remain with Sporting for the next year, before Chelsea properly receive him in 2026.

The Blues have struck while the iron is hot, landing a second Sporting man in quick succession.

Indeed, Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol reports that they will also land midfield man Essugo from the same club in the summer.

The midfielder is currently away from Sporting on loan, with Las Palmas, where he has played 17 times in La Liga.

Chelsea will reportedly land him for €22million (£18.5million approx), and with Quenda joining for a reported £41million, that means the Portuguese outfit will make £51.5million from selling the duo.

Essugo is reported to be heading to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year deal, though it’s not reported whether the 20-year-old will immediately join the Blues’ squad in the summer, or if he may be loaned out again, like Quenda will be.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 Chelsea are going backwards literally and metaphorically under Maresca and Palmer’s hating it

👉 Ancelotti to Arsenal as Premier League managers predicted for 2028

Essugo and Quenda, despite being owned by the same club currently, have only ever played 88 minutes together, spanning across three games – two of which coming for Portugal’s under-21s.

They are clearly highly regarded by Chelsea, though, so once they come together in their squad, it’s likely those numbers will improve.

The signings are clear indicators of how the Blues would like the makeup of their squad to look going forwards, with other exciting youngsters Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian soon to join.

If all of the aforementioned names reach their potential, Chelsea could once again be a powerhouse of English football.

READ MORE: Romano reveals one of two key reasons Chelsea beat Man Utd to Geovany Quenda