The Chelsea dressing room has reportedly given their reaction to the appointment of Enzo Maresca after ‘hearing from players he’s worked with’.

Maresca has been appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement at Stamford Bridge after Todd Boehly and Co. harshly decided to part ways with the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Pochettino arrived at Chelsea last summer. His inexperienced squad let him down in certain moments but they ended the season superbly to finish sixth in the Premier League after they lost in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Despite this, Chelsea decided to go in a different direction and they raided Leicester City for Maresca. The former Man City coach has been dubbed a disciple of Pep Guardiola and he helped the Foxes win the Championship title at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Maresca had been praised for the job he did at Leicester but he benefitted from comfortably having the best squad in the Championship and it’s hard to make the case for him being an upgrade on Pochettino.

Despite this, a report from The Mirror has revealed the ‘private dressing room reaction’ to Maresca being appointed by Chelsea, with players ‘excitedly preparing to welcome’ him to the club.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Enzo Maresca conflict mooted as Chelsea star he ‘really likes’ is made ‘available for transfer’

👉 Man Utd outcast and Son among five that could join Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce

👉 Liverpool star told he’s ‘got no chance’ of starting at Euro 2024 ahead of Chelsea, Man City pair

It is suggested that Marsca ‘already has the backing of his new squad’, as they have ‘expressed their excitement at the appointment’.

‘That excitement has been building since the Italian first emerged as the frontrunner for the job. It is understood that many of them had heard of his coaching and communication skills from players he has previously worked with.

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Will Enzo Maresca be a success at Chelsea? Join the debate here

‘Having ended the season strongly, there is growing optimism among the dressing room about what they can achieve next year with Maresca in the dugout. Maresca is also excited to meet his new players and is determined to hit the ground running. ‘The former Leicester boss is thought to be impressed with the make-up of the current Blues squad. He has already requested a full performance analysis on every player from the youth squad up to the first-team. ‘Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley led the managerial search, in their roles as Chelsea’s co-sporting directors. The duo are unanimous in their belief that Maresca is the right man for the job.’

READ NEXT: Enzo Maresca combines worst qualities of most-hated Chelsea pair and won’t last a season

