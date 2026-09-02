Manchester United legend Nicky Butt claims Chelsea may have pulled off the “signing of the century” with new arrival Emiliano Martinez.

Chelsea were among the winners of this summer’s transfer window, having seemingly made huge strides forward with their business.

Following the arrival of manager Xabi Alonso, Chelsea have targeted more proven talents in the transfer market and made several marquee signings, including Martinez, Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroix.

Aged 34, Martinez is nearing the end of his career, but it still feels like a bargain that the Blues have signed him from Aston Villa for around £7.5m.

And Butt has gone so far as to say that Martinez could be the “signing of the century”, while he has backed Chelsea to challenge for the Premier League title.

“The goalkeeper [Emiliano Martinez] could be the signing of the century,” Butt said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

MEDIAWATCH: Enzo Fernandez already causing trouble at Man City as ‘first request denied’ after £125m deadline day move

“7 million quid for someone who’s played in multiple World Cup finals, has won the World Cup and has been brilliant for Aston Villa.

“I think Chelsea will be there or thereabouts in the title race this season. I’m not sure they can win the league with that defence and how many chances they concede but they will be up there.”

Paul Scholes added: “It’s obviously Chelsea were desperate for a goalkeeper but couldn’t Aston Villa get £20m for Emi Martinez?

“Even that would have been cheap but they’ve got a top-class keeper for £7.5m. I know he conceded three goals on his debut but over the season he will save them more points than Robert Sanchez.

“He’s a confident lad so he will bring confidence to the team. He’s just one of those goalkeepers you look at and think, ‘I like you’.”

READ MORE: Romano reveals how close Chelsea came to Kone deal as ‘mystery player’ is unmasked

Peter Crouch praises Emiliano Martinez and makes bold Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

Chelsea’s title credentials will be tested when they face Arsenal this weekend, but pundit Peter Crouch has backed the Blues to win in a five-goal thriller.

“The only problem here [for Chelsea] is defensively, I think Chelsea will concede,” Crouch said.

“I love the Emiliano Martinez signing, I think it’s a brilliant signing. How you get a World Cup-winning, dominant leader for £7million in this climate… I think that’s unreal, that’s a great signing.

“I think Chelsea will concede goals, Brighton scored three against them.

“I think they’ll concede goals but I think there will be goals, it will be interesting to see.”

On his prediction, he continued: “I’m going to put the cat amongst the pigeons and I’m going to go for a 3-2 Chelsea win.

“I think they’ve announced themselves as title contenders.”

READ NEXT: Lamine Camara reacts to Chelsea deadline day collapse as Liverpool, Blues told new price