Chelsea and England star Raheem Sterling has received an ‘apology’ from Stuart Webber after he made a “disgraceful” claim about black footballers.

39-year-old Webber was Liverpool’s director of recruitment between 2009 and 2012. He held similar roles at Wrexham, QPR and Wolves, while he’s been a director at Huddersfield Town and Norwich City.

“The alternative is potentially jail…”

Webber spent six years at Norwich City before leaving the Championship club in November 2023.

He has worked with several high-profile players during his career. Perhaps most notably, he was with QPR when Chelsea attacker Sterling progressed through the ranks at Loftus Road.

Earlier this week, Webber controversially claimed Sterling and four more young black players would potentially be in “jail” if it was not for football.

“We want to help the guys who really need it, not the ones who are maybe privileged,” Webber said during an interview with The Pink Un.

“I saw that with our young footballers. Jonny Rowe wouldn’t mind me saying it but him, Abu Kamara, Max [Aarons], Jamal [Lewis], Raheem [Sterling] back in the day at Liverpool, where they come from it had to work out for them in football, because the alternative is potentially jail or something else.”

In response to these comments, Kick it Out’s Troy Townsend tweeted: “Is this a big enough story for some outlets? Former Norwich City Sporting Director casually racially profiling current and former NCFC players. Football or Jail it is then? Absolute disgrace!”

Sterling ‘furious’

On Saturday evening, a report from The Mirror claimed ‘Webber has sparked fury by claiming Raheem Sterling, Max Aarons and three other black players would be in jail had it not been for football’. They added.

‘Mirror Football understands all of the players named – including Sterling – are deeply offended by the comments, which were still available on the Pink ‘Un website at the time of writing. ‘At least one of the players has made contact with Webber directly, requesting he explain himself. Webber responded by speaking to some of the players and their families. It is understood he accepted the gravity of his offensive remarks and apologised for the hurt they had caused. ‘He has yet to speak to Sterling or any of his family members. The families of some players are understood to be shocked and unhappy with his remarks.’

It has since been reported by Sky Sports that ‘Webber has apologised for his comments’.

The report added: ‘His comments drew a furious reaction from the players’ families, with Aarons’ mother Amber accusing Webber of “casual racism and blatant disrespect”.

‘Webber has now contacted the players and their families to apologise.’