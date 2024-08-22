Generous Chelsea ‘helping’ Raheem Sterling amid inevitable Man Utd rumours

Think Raheem Sterling has been badly treated by Chelsea? Just wait to hear how they are ‘helping’ him find a new club…

Chelsea have been so kind and generous

There has been so much negativity surrounding the Chelsea bin-fire that it’s important to state the positives, and thankfully there are many in the national press willing to peddle that particular propaganda.

Here comes The Sun:

Raheem Sterling granted LEAVE from Chelsea training after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca as winger seeks Blues exit

And there we were thinking that Chelsea were being shabby in their treatment of Sterling by playing him across pre-season and then telling him he was surplus to requirements literally two days before the Blues’ opening Premier League game.

There we were thinking that it’s a blatant attempt to force him and his £300,000-a-week wages out of the club via the process of public humiliation.

And it turns out that they are actually giving him LEAVE. The lucky sod. He will get two whole days off to process being the victim of Chelsea games and find himself a new club.

But Chelsea are so damned kind that Sterling ‘is now seeking a new club with the help of the Blues’. Yes, the only people who can actually agree to sell or loan Sterling to another club are ‘helping’ him find that new club. Such generous souls. Such benevolence.

The origin of that story is the Daily Mail, who report via Chelsea sources that the club ‘are now actively trying to identify suitors for Sterling, who is expected to be kept updated by the club’.

I mean, you really would f***ing hope so. Though history suggests they just might not bother.

Sterling in the red

But what next for Raheem Sterling? It’s thought that Aston Villa are among the Premier League clubs interested, but that simply won’t do, will it? That’s not click-sexy enough. Not click-sexy enough for the Mirror anyway:

Man Utd swap Jadon Sancho for Raheem Sterling as Antony exits – Chelsea ace’s transfer dream

Crucially, Google will only display the first 10 or 11 words of a headline so this is absolutely perfect clickbait; you only see the ‘dream’ part of this scenario when you have already clicked. Boom.

And by then the words are immaterial but what words we have been gifted…

The Chelsea nightmare of Raheem Sterling could lead to the fulfilment of a childhood dream – if he joins Manchester United in the coming days.

It feels like ‘if’ is doing a whole load of heavy lifting in that sentence. Is there any suggestion Manchester United are interested? Is there balls. Does it matter? Does it balls. You’ve already clicked and already seen several ads and ’30 Photos That Will Really Make You Think’.

There’s evidence to suggest the ex-Manchester City star Sterling would be in favour of a move to the red half of the city – though there is no suggestion of interest at present.

There’s ‘no suggestion of interest’ apart from a headline of ‘Man Utd swap Jadon Sancho for Raheem Sterling as Antony exits’. Which is really quite a strong suggestion of interest that Mediawatch is embarrassed to have clicked. Though those photos really did Make Us Think.

Meanwhile, the Mirror are determined to mine this nonsense, with another headline prominent:

Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Maresca fires Raheem Sterling warning amid Man Utd ‘offer’

Have Man Utd made an offer for Raheem Sterling? No.

Have Man Utd made an offer for any Chelsea player? No.

But what Chelsea have done is offer Ben Chilwell to Man Utd.

Amid innit.

But to cover all bases, the one way to cover Sterling to Villa is to pretend that Pep Guardiola is remotely involved. Here’s the Mirror again, never knowingly underselling anything…

Pep Guardiola has already sent Raheem Sterling clear message about Unai Emery

Because of course when Guardiola waxed lyrical about Emery in April ahead of a meeting between Manchester City and Aston Villa, it was really a coded and yet ‘clear’ message to his former player Sterling, who would soon be bombed out for Chelsea and definitely influenced by anodyne quotes from one manager about another.

“[They are] excellent the way they play,” Guardiola said at the pre-match press conference. “Unai Emery and the consistency in every season, Villa is impressive and always he has done really well. “It’s not a surprise the quality of him and his management and the quality of the team. They have really good set-pieces and transitions. The shape is really clear what they do. They can do high pressing and afterwards defend very well with a back four or back five and a really structured line. That is why they are where they are, fighting to be there.” The City manager’s comments on Emery will now be ringing in Sterling’s ears as the winger makes up his mind over his future.

Yes. We imagine Sterling will not be influenced by Villa offering Champions League football and regular Premier League starts under an excellent coach, but will be dwelling on Guardiola once saying Emery – then managing a top-four Villa side – has “done really well”.

It’s just a shame he’s about to join Manchester United instead.

CAPITALS of the day

‘Inside Conor Gallagher’s wild Atletico unveiling with motorbike gang, Spidermen outfits and ace speaking SPANISH’ – The Sun.

FLEMISH would have deserved capitals, but SPANISH? He is in sodding Spain, guys.

