Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling ‘open’ to Man Utd transfer amid shock swap deal rumours

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is ‘open’ to a move to Man Utd ahead of the transfer deadline as “internal talks” continue, according to reports.

Sterling issued a statement questioning the club’s decision to leave him out of the Blues’ 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

The statement read: “Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea Football Club for the next three years.

“He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.

“He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.

“As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea FC in relation to Raheem’s future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation. Until then, we will continue to support Raheem’s desire to start the new season positively.”

And Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed shortly after that it is “probabably better” for Sterling and fellow exile Ben Chilwell to leave Stamford Bridge this summer if they want regular minutes this campaign.

When asked about Sterling and Chilwell, Maresca told reporters on Wednesday: “In this moment, they are training apart (from the squad). As I said, the situation with both of them is quite clear, there is not any update on the situation.

“We have a big squad, for me it’s impossible to give everyone minutes so if they’re looking for minutes, probably it is better to leave. And in case they don’t leave, they have a contract here, they are Chelsea players.”

There have been rumours that Sterling has been offered to most of the Premier League as Chelsea look to ship him out before the transfer deadline.

A report earlier today claimed that Chelsea could offer Sterling to Man Utd as part of a potential swap deal for Red Devils outcast Jadon Sancho.

Bringing the latest on Sterling’s future, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Chelsea will present options to Raheem Sterling this week. Sterling is open to #MUFC, should a move materialise, but all still early stages.

“Sterling hasn’t yet engaged with any clubs directly. Internal talks with Chelsea key since there are obstacles to overcome between both parties before Sterling talks to potential new clubs.”

On a potential deal for Sancho, Jacobs adds that the Man Utd winger would have to drop his wages to sign for Chelsea.

Jacobs added on X: “Several outgoings expected between now and August 30. Chelsea will present offers to Raheem Sterling this week. Priority is to get his wage off the books. Jadon Sancho not an easy deal to get done. Sancho would have to significantly drop his wage.

“Early stages at this point as #CFC discuss internally. Chelsea keeping all options open but priority is a traditional striker and multiple exits.”