Chelsea could well land a Barcelona star they’ve long been interested in as a second source has confirmed the stance of the European giants on his exit.

The Blues have potentially the most potent attack in the Premier League, but currently the worst defence. They’ve scored 10 goals in five games but conceded 12 – the latter figure the most in the top flight.

If the gap between attack and defence is bridged, Xabi Alonso’s side could well have success.

Chelsea remain linked with Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who’d offer an option at both centre-back and right-back, and the chances of that transfer are increasing.

According to Caught Offside, Barca will be under pressure to sell in January and Kounde would be one of the first players they look to get rid of.

The report also states, though, that it’s important to keep in mind the defender isn’t pushing for an exit currently.

Jules Kounde wanted by Chelsea

However, our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Kounde is open to a move to Stamford Bridge. He’s started just one game in LaLiga this season and would therefore be open to exiting.

The report revealed Alonso is looking to add to his right-back ranks and has opened the door to a move for Kounde.

The uncertainty over his position at Barca, given the presence of Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo in the squad, has meant the club have intimated to his representatives that he’ll probably be surplus to requirements.

Further to that, a sale is likely in 2027, and could come as early as January.

That seems ideal for Chelsea, as a mid-season transfer to shore up their defence could have huge benefits for the second half of their season.

The transfer would also see them land a player who they wanted back in 2022, when they lost the battle for his services to Barca.

But since then, Kounde has risen in prominence and Chelsea have maintained an admiration for him, despite switching managers a few times.

Alonso saw him up close in LaLiga during his brief period as Real Madrid manager, and knows the quality of the French defender.

Kounde’s representatives are also said to have spoken to Liverpool to highlight his availability, given they’ve also previously shown interest, but given they already have Ronald Araujo on loan from Barca, a potential move is full of complications.

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