Chelsea told to re-sign Thiago Silva: ‘I’m trying to bring him back in some capacity’

Thiago Silva has been linked with returns to Chelsea and AC Milan.

Chelsea have been told to bring legendary Brazilian defender Thiago Silva back to Stamford Bridge amid rumours he could return to AC Milan.

Silva terminated his contract at Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense on Tuesday and officially became a free agent ahead of the January transfer window.

A statement read on the Fluminense social media sites: ‘Fluminense FC announces that defender Thiago Silva formalized, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (12/16), at the Carlos Castilho Training Center, his contract termination with the club.

‘Formed in the youth categories of the Tricolor, Thiago ends his second stint with the club’s professional team. Champion of the 2007 Copa do Brasil, the captain tallies 212 games and 19 goals wearing the tricolor armor.

‘Thiago Silva, who returned to the club last year as a legend of world football, leaves a legacy of dedication and love for Fluminense. The club thanks the athlete for all his dedication and professionalism throughout his journey and wishes him great success in his new endeavor.’

And now former Premier League striker Darren Bent has called on Chelsea to bring Silva back to Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season.

When asked if Silva could make the difference to this current Chelsea squad, Bent told talkSPORT: “Yeah he can.

“I mean, If I’m Chelsea, I’m trying to bring him back in some capacity and if that’s the play, that’s the play. I watched him in the Club World Cup to be fair, and he still looked…

“Yes, of course, he’s not as quick as we know he can be, because he’s obviously older in age.

“But his brain is still quick, he’s still getting his body positioning in the right place, he was very rarely getting caught out with the ball in behind.

“Because he knows full well, ‘I’m not the quickest anymore so, as they’re about to clear it, or clip it over the top, I’ll drop ten yards’.

“Now, I played against Thiago Silva when he was in his pomp, oh my goodness, animal, Brazil vs England, animal, everything.

“Jumps, quick, powerful but now, he reads the game so well and if I’m Chelsea, I’m trying to bring him back.”

Bent added: “The FIFA Club World Cup… He was there when they won the first one [in 2022], and he was also there when they won the Champions League [in 2021].

“With the experience that he’s got, I would bring him back in some capacity. Now, he might have more of a coaching role at Chelsea.

“But when you talk about someone who’s got the experience, who’s played at the highest level, that’s got a connection to the club as well… I mean, you can go and sign a 21-year-old and they still won’t be as good as him.”

“When you’ve got that much experience and you command that much respect, he’ll put his teammates in the right position, so he doesn’t really get caught out,” Bent continued.

“‘[Moises] Caicedo, drop’, the left-back, whoever’s playing there at the time, ‘Come in’.

“[Wesley] Fofana or [Benoit] Badiashile, whoever. [Trevoh] Chalobah, ‘Come here, don’t go anywhere. We sit [here]’…

“The experience that he’s got, I think he’d be a great signing for Chelsea. Obviously not long-term [but to see out the season].”

And now ESPN Brasil have said a return is on but, to AC Milan, and not Chelsea, as the Serie A side ‘opens doors for defender to play until the World Cup’.

The report added: ‘Milan, in fact, is looking for a defender. Because of this, Thiago Silva could be an option for the remaining six months of the season, before the World Cup.

‘Porto also inquired about the player. He has previously played for the Portuguese club’s B team. A decision regarding his future is expected soon.’