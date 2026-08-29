According to reports, Chelsea have now struck an ‘agreement’ for AS Monaco star Lamine Camara, who could replace Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues have been incredibly busy in this summer’s transfer window, with manager Xabi Alonso backed with several big-money signings.

Chelsea have also sold really well to balance the books, and Fernandez could yet leave before this transfer window closes.

Fernandez has been heavily linked with an exit this summer and Man City are now leading the race to sign him.

However, Chelsea are demanding £120m for Fernandez, and it has been reported that the Blues will sell him as long as this asking price is met and that they land a replacement first.

READ: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to second Chelsea signing of the day after big Fernandez news

And it has also been reported that Chelsea have selected Camara as their leading target to replace Fernandez.

On Friday evening, journalist Santi Aouna reported that the Blues have ‘made significant progress’ with the view to signing Camara.

Aouna said on X: ‘Negotiations between Monaco and Chelsea for Lamine Camara have made significant progress in recent hours.

‘Chelsea now hopes to finalize the arrival of the Senegalese midfielder this weekend.

‘If all goes as planned, Camara might not play in the match against OM this Sunday.’

‘Agreement’ reached for Lamine Camara to Chelsea

French reporter Lassana Camara has gone further, having reported on Saturday morning that there is now an ‘agreement’ for the midfielder’s move to Chelsea.

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It is also noted that Camara is ‘expected in London’ for a medical within the next two days.

Camara said on X: ‘LAMINE CAMARA TO CHELSEA, IT’S BECOMING REAL!

‘Lamine Camara will not be called up by AS Monaco this Sunday. The agreement has been reached between the various parties.

‘The Senegalese player is expected in London on Sunday or Monday to undergo his medical examination, before signing his contract with Chelsea.

‘A new milestone for one of the best African players of his generation. At just 22 years old, Lamine Camara is about to take a huge step forward and continue his rise to the top of European football.’

On Fernandez, Fabrizio Romano reported on Saturday morning that Man City are yet to bid for the Chelsea star, though he has agreed terms.

Romano said on X: ‘Enzo Fernández has a verbal agreement with Manchester City on personal terms.

‘Deal depends on club to club decision as #MCFC have not sent official bid yet but contacts will take place soon; decision on price up to Chelsea.

‘Enzo could be out again this weekend.’

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