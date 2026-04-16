According to reports, Chelsea and Moises Caicedo have reached an ‘agreement’ over a new contract, and Liam Rosenior won’t be leaving either.

The BlueCo business model has come under scrutiny as Chelsea are going through a difficult 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea can still win the FA Cup, but they failed in the Champions League and Carabao Cup. In the Premier League, they face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League as they sit sixth in the table with six games remaining.

The Blues have also had two permanent managers. Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca at the start of this year, and the inexperienced boss has come under scrutiny for their poor form in recent weeks.

However, Chelsea have managed to tie down key assets to long-term contracts. Captain Reece James recently penned an extension, and it emerged on Thursday evening that Caicedo will now extend his contract until 2033.

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The Telegraph‘s Matt Law revealed: ‘Moises Caicedo is poised to hand Chelsea a significant boost by signing a new contract and reaffirming his commitment to the club.

‘Telegraph Sport understands that Caicedo has agreed the terms of a new deal, which will extend his commitment and recognise his performances with a pay rise, with Chelsea preparing an official announcement.’

Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Caicedo is set to extend his stay at Chelsea.

Romano said on X: “BREAKING: Chelsea are closing in on new deal for Moisés Caicedo!

“The agreement will be valid until June 2033 with final details being sorted, as @CLMerlo reports. Caicedo has given green light to #CFC stay for long term.”

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Romano added: “Moisés Caicedo’s new contract at Chelsea: salary improved, two more years until June 2033, totally sharing club view for long term. Here we go. Announcement next.”

As mentioned, Rosenior has been under pressure in recent weeks, but The Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill cannot see him leaving Chelsea ahead of next season.

Gill said: “My prediction is: Rosenior stays in charge of Chelsea this summer because only something approaching an absolute meltdown would force the club into another change of head coach.”

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Rosenior already has one eye on the summer window, with a report claiming he has ‘asked’ Chelsea to sign Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio.

The talented centre-back has been sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and has a 60 million euro (£52m) release clause in his contract.

The report claims: ‘The Lisbon club might accept an offer slightly lower than the release clause if the performance-related bonuses prove attractive. Chelsea is considering proposing a payment structure that satisfies the demands of the “Lions,” where the center-back has played since July 2020.

‘The defender’s market value has skyrocketed, currently standing at €40 million according to leading specialised websites. However, bidding among European giants could drive the final transfer fee up to €80 million.’

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