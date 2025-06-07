Jamie Gittens may be sold by Borussia Dortmund this summer.

According to reports, Chelsea have an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout season during the 2024/25 campaign as he grabbed 12 goals and five assists for the Bundesliga outfit.

Gittens is on track to break into the senior England squad in the coming months and has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent months.

Chelsea are in the market for a winger to replace Jadon Sancho after they decided against signing him permanently and recent reports have indicated that they are looking to beat Liverpool in the race to sign Gittens.

The Blues stepped up their efforts to land Gittens on Sunday, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein stating that they have a ‘seven-year deal in place’.

READ: Transfer rumour power ranking: Man Utd striker boost as Arsenal targets climb



Ornstein confirms Chelsea have ‘agreed’ terms with Gittens and an ‘approach’ has been made to Dortmund.

The respected journalist revealed:

‘Chelsea have submitted an official proposal to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and have agreed a seven-year contract with the forward. ‘The 20-year-old is keen on a move and only wants to join Chelsea, who hold a long-standing interest in the England Under-21 international.’

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins also reports Chelsea have an ‘agreement in principle’ for Gittens and ‘negotiations are ongoing’ between the two clubs.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal transfer ‘agreement’ to sign Chelsea man ‘almost done’ with ‘deal on’ for £92.5m star

👉 The 20 most expensive goalkeepers ever: Chelsea shamed but Arsenal evolution clear

👉 Bargain Chelsea signing will ‘doom’ two stars in same position after cheeky bid

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided more details after Chelsea had a bid worth 35 million euros (around £29m) rejected by Dortmund.

Romano revealed: “Chelsea have submitted initial bid in excess of €35m for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in the last hours.

“No agreement with BVB yet but deal on, while Jamie agreed personal terms with Chelsea as @FabriceHawkins reports. Man City have 10% sell-on clause as part of deal with BVB.”

He added: “More on Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Chelsea are set to include add-ons as part of the negotiations with Borussia Dortmund.

“After €35m proposal rejected, Chelsea will return with improved bid. Bynoe-Gittens wants the move.”

This news will please Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, who claims the Blues need a winger and recruits in two more positions after landing Liam Delap.

“I’m excited by the business the club has done. But if we can go again and win the Club World Cup, they can bring in more money and go again and spend,” Mikel told The Metro.

“Bring in an experienced centre-back another midfield player and another winger. Jadon Sancho is going back to Manchester United, if we can bring in another winger who can take on players, create chances and score goals, that is what we need.

“We need to keep improving and I am sure Laurence Stewart, Paul Winstanley [Chelsea’s co-sporting directors] and the guys there are working hard behind the scenes to bring in some really good players to improve the squad.”