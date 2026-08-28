According to reports, Chelsea have decided that they will sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, while they have chosen his replacement.

Fernandez has been heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea throughout this window, and he was left out of Xabi Alonso’s squad to face Luton Town in the Carabao Cup this week.

Despite signing Elliot Anderson and Ayyoud Bouaddi, Man City remain in the market for one more midfielder after losing Rodri and Tijani Reijnders and Fernandez is reported to be their preferred target.

Fabrizio Romano has reported this week that Chelsea are set to make a decision on whether to sell Fernandez, who is reportedly valued at £120m.

READ: Romano gives ‘here we go’ to second Chelsea signing of the day after big Fernandez news

Romano explained: “It’s also important to say that Enzo Fernandez is not even on the Chelsea bench today. Xabi Alonso decides not to proceed with Enzo Fernandez. Yesterday, Xabi Alonso said in the pre-match press conference that the player was available and ready. Today, Enzo is not even on the bench.

“What’s the situation now with Enzo Fernandez? Manchester City are in contact with the player’s agents on a daily basis, and Manchester City are expected to have direct discussions with Chelsea to make a final decision on this deal very soon.”

Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Chelsea’s ‘decision’ is that they will sell Fernandez under certain circumstances.

As per the report, the report claims Chelsea do not want to keep an ‘unhappy’ player, and there is ‘growing confidence’ that a deal can be reached for Fernandez as the Blues continue to demand £120m.

It is also noted that Chelsea boss Alonso has ‘made it clear that he wants a midfield replacement for Fernandez in place first’, and he has reportedly ‘chosen’ AS Monaco star Lamine Camara as his ‘first choice’ target.

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Chelsea step up move for Lamine Camara

The same report claims Chelsea have ‘thundered towards’ signing Camara, who is valued at around £50m. He has also been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United this summer.

The report explains:

‘Sources understand that Chelsea have long been Camara’s first choice, and developments are now taking place that could see him move to Stamford Bridge before Tuesday’s deadline. ‘As we understand, Chelsea are progressing with their work on Camara and now have a loose understanding over a potential deal, though the London side are currently waiting for Manchester City to step up their pursuit of Fernandez first.’

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