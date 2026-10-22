Chelsea reach decision on signing Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid after Alonso intervenes

Xabi Alonso has approved a Chelsea move for Real Madrid right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and reports have detailed the knock-on effects this will have at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold dreamed his move to Real Madrid would result in winning the Ballon d’Or. In reality, the right-back is further away from that award than he’s ever been.

The 28-year-old arrived at a time when Real Madrid are playing second fiddle to bitter rivals Barcelona.

It’s Hansi Flick’s side who dominate in Spain these days, while the Champions League has provided little respite for Los Blancos over the past few seasons.

From Alexander-Arnold’s personal perspective, he’s been relegated to bit-part player status. The club signed a new right-back over the summer in Denzel Dumfries, though Jose Mourinho picks neither.

Instead, it’s box-to-box midfielder, Federico Valverde, who now gets the nod to start at right-back. Clearly, Mourinho doesn’t fancy Alexander-Arnold.

A report on October 19 from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news of Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid both giving consideration to parting ways.

Alexander-Arnold is growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities. He rarely even makes it off the bench anymore, with the right-back once again an unused substitute last time out against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, won’t push the defender out, though are open to cashing in of a suitable offer is received. Let’s not forget Real paid just €10m when signing the player who had just a month left on his Liverpool deal at that time, so they have a chance to make a substantial profit on an unused player.

Bailey then revealed four Premier League clubs are interested in bringing Alexander-Arnold back to England – Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

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Xabi Alonso approves Chelsea move for Trent Alexander-Arnold

And per the latest from reporter Simon Phillips, it’s a move to Stamford Bridge that now looks likeliest.

He revealed Alonso is keen on forging a reunion with Alexander-Arnold at Stamford Bridge, and has essentially approved a move as far as the manager goes.

This news comes soon after Reece James underwent knee surgery, with the often-injured club captain expected to miss around three months of action.

Marco Palestra is young and unproven, while Pedro Neto – a winger by trade – has often started at right wing-back this term.

The elephant in the room at this point is Malo Gusto, though ironically, he’s a target for the club Alexander-Arnold used to play for, Liverpool.

The Reds failed with a deadline day loan attempt over the summer. Chelsea wanted permanence attached to any deal and Liverpool took a pass after being quoted a £75m asking price.

But with Ronald Araujo only at Liverpool on loan, and Jeremie Frimpong still floundering, right-back is a position Liverpool will address in 2027.

The latest from reporter Dean Jones states the Reds could go back in for Gusto in January. What’s more, the £75m asking price that deterred them previously has now been reduced.