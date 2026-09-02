According to reports, Chelsea have decided whether to sign former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum after missing out on Lamine Camara.

Chelsea had a rollercoaster deadline day, having ultimately sold Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for £125m without signing a replacement.

It was widely reported ahead of deadline day that the Blues would open the door to selling Fernandez if they could acquire a replacement, though they opted to agree the midfielder’s sale before it emerged that they could sign Camara.

For most of deadline day, it was reported that moves for Chelsea’s leading targets, AS Monaco’s Camara and AS Roma’s Manu Kone, were off the table.

However, Monaco changed their mind on selling Camara after Folarin Balogun’s proposed move to Everton hit a snag due to a medical issue.

MEDIAWATCH: Enzo Fernandez already causing trouble at Man City as ‘first request denied’ after £125m deadline day move

Monaco needed a big-money sale to balance the books and they reached an agreement with Chelsea to let Camara leave, though they dramatically pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after Balogun’s move to Everton once again edged closer to completion.

Ultimately, though, neither player left the French side on deadline day.

It has since been reported that Chelsea are understandably furious at Monaco’s decision, and this has led to them being linked with veteran midfielder Wijnaldum as an alternative.

Chelsea reach decision on whether to sign Georginio Wijnaldum

The 35-year-old is a free agent after departing Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, so he is a player who could join Chelsea outside of the transfer window.

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On Wednesday afternoon, journalist Santi Aouna claimed that Chelsea have made ‘contact’ about signing Wijnaldum.

Aouna said on X: ‘Looking for a midfielder, Chelsea has contacted Georginio Wijnaldum in the past few hours, who is a free agent.’

However, Fabrizio Romano has since reported that the Blues will not sign Wijnaldum.

Romano said on X: ‘Chelsea will not sign Georginio Wijnaldum.

‘Club currently playing down all reports about the Dutch midfielder.’

And a future move for Camara remains a possibility, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that he was angry at Monaco pulling the plug on his move.

The report explained: ‘TEAMtalk has spoken to sources on all sides of the deal and we can confirm that Camara’s camp are ‘furious’ with Monaco’s decision – while Chelsea are also extremely unhappy with how the situation unfolded.’

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