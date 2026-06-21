Chelsea star reaches ‘agreement’ to join Real Madrid as £104m transfer takes shape

Xabi Alonso is looking to sort his squad out before the start of the season.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has reached an ‘agreement’ to seal a deal to Real Madrid this summer if the two clubs can agree a fee, according to reports.

The Blues have already lost one of their best players to Real Madrid with Marc Cucurella sealing a £51.8m deal move to the Bernabeu earlier this month.

It has been widely reported that Real Madrid are also interested in taking Cucurella’s former Chelsea team-mate, Fernandez, to Spain too with the Argentina international previously hinting at a potential move.

Chelsea punished Fernandez last season for comments about a potential move to Real Madrid during the final international break of the campaign.

And now Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed that a ‘verbal agreement’ has been struck between Chelsea and Fernandez ahead of a potential summer move.

Longari wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid has a verbal agreement with Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez for a 5-year contract. #CFC doesn’t want to let the Argentine go, but the midfielder will push for the transfer to happen. A first contact between clubs is expected soon. The valuation will be at least 120M.’

READ: Chelsea in swap ‘talks’ for £34m Cucurella replacement as Fernandez ‘agreement’ reached with Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea midfielder Fernandez is definitely on the Blues’ list but that there are other options they are considering too.

Romano said on YouTube channel earlier this week: “Enzo Fernandez is for sure on the list at Real Madrid.

“He is not the only name, there are two or three midfielders under consideration, but Enzo is definitely one of them.

“Real Madrid have genuine interest and the player would be open to joining Real Madrid.

“So we have to keep this story in mind for the summer.”

READ: Enzo Fernandez to Real Madrid decisions made by Xabi Alonso and Jose Mourinho

A day later, Romano added: “In the last 24 hours there have been reports saying talks are starting, Real Madrid and Chelsea have an agreement and all these kinds of things. What I want to tell you is that Enzo Fernandez is one of the names on Real Madrid’s list.

“But between Chelsea and Real Madrid there have been zero contacts. As of Friday, zero negotiations and zero discussions.

“Someone said this could be another Cucurella deal done in 24 or 36 hours.

“We will see what happens, but Enzo Fernandes is not even in negotiations at this stage.

“In the next days I will explain more, but that is the situation right now.”

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