According to reports, Chelsea have responded to an ‘offer’ for Trevoh Chalobah, while they are ‘expected’ to sell Liam Delap.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea are active in the transfer market after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with reports on Saturday claiming that Sunderland standout Granit Xhaka could join the Blues with two big-money defenders.

Ahead of this summer’s transfer window, it has been widely reported that the Blues may have limited funds to make signings because they face sanctions over their immense spending, but they are raising funds with exits.

Xabi Alonso‘s side have already sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, while it has been suggested that Enzo Fernandez could also join the Spanish giants this summer.

And more players could leave Chelsea in the coming days/weeks, with the club reportedly open to letting England international Chalobah leave in this window.

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Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chalobah ‘can leave’ Chelsea this summer.

Romano said on X: ‘EXCL: Trevoh Chalobah can leave Chelsea this summer and Como send initial official bid for the centre back.

‘Understand Inter have also looked at Chalobah among centre back options.

‘English CB focused on World Cup but UCL clubs keen.’

As Romano mentioned, Como are among the contenders to sign Chalobah, and a report from Sky Italy claims they have lodged a bid worth an initial €25m plus €2m in add-ons ‘offer’ to Chelsea for the centre-back.

However, it is noted that this proposal ‘doesn’t satisfy’ Chelsea, who want €30m plus €5m in add-ons to sell Chalobah.

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Chelsea ‘expected’ to sell Liam Delap

Striker Delap is another player who could leave Chelsea this summer after he struggled in his debut season following his £30m move from Ipswich Town.

A move to Chelsea was arguably too big a step for Delap last summer, and he perhaps would have been better off continuing his development at a non-Big Six club.

And he could join one of those clubs this summer, with Football Insider reporting that Everton are in ‘pole position’ to sign Delap, and they have now ‘submitted an offer’ after ‘making contact’ with his representatives.

The report explains:

‘Everton have offered Chelsea flop Liam Delap a contract as they accelerate plans to sign him this summer, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The London giants are expected to let the 23-year-old go permanently, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in the striker.’

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