Chelsea ready ambitious swap offer for England hero with £50m Blues star involved in deal

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins this summer and the club is said to be readying an ambitious swap offer to sign him.

Watkins had the campaign of his life last season as he scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists across all competitions for Aston Villa.

He also became a hero in England after he bagged a last-minute winner against the Netherlands to send the Three Lions into the Euro 2024 final.

The 28-year-old has proven himself to be a top forward in the Premier League and it’s no surprise that he is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea want to sign Watkins this summer and they are willing to swap one of their players in exchange.

The report claims that Chelsea are willing to offer Conor Gallagher plus cash in exchange for Watkins this summer.

It’s been well-documented that Aston Villa are interested in Gallagher and Chelsea could use that as a way to sign Watkins.

After signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Chelsea are now prepared to offload Gallagher, who they currently value around £50m.

A striker like Watkins would be of use to Enzo Maresca next season, although Aston Villa won’t want to lose their talisman at this stage.

The club have qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 1983 and Wakins plays a crucial role in Unai Emery’s side.

Douglas Luiz has already left to sign for Juventus, although Aston Villa are set to replace him with Everton’s Amadou Onana in a £50m deal.

For the time being, Watkins will be focused on the Euro 2024 final with England, but the speculation relating to his future isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

“It’s been an unbelievable feeling to be honest,” Watkins said when discussing the final.

“I was taken back by the goal, but also I wasn’t shocked that I did that really because I have full belief in myself.

“I knew when I was going onto the pitch that I was going to score, I manifested it. I’d worked very hard to get to that point, so it’s been an amazing feeling, but I’m not shocked.

“I’ve got that fire in my belly ready whenever I’m called upon and hopefully I get the call to come onto the pitch again and then hopefully I can produce.”

