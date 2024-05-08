According to reports, Chelsea are planning to submit a ‘swap deal offer’ for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

Olise has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he has been restricted to just 17 appearances this term.

But when he’s been available, the Crystal Palace star’s form has been breathtaking as he has grabbed nine goals and four assists in the Premier League.

The winger was at his best on Monday night as he scored a brace in Palace’s 4-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Palace have been in stunning form since the arrival of Oliver Glasner but they are at risk of losing one or two of their best players in the summer.

Olise was initially expected to leave Palace last summer amid interest from Chelsea. He ended up committing his future to Palace by signing a fresh contract, but there is a £60m release clause in his new deal and he is likely to move elsewhere before next season.

Chelsea or Man Utd for Olise?

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Man Utd in recent months as he has reportedly been identified by new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a top summer target.

But according to a report from The Boot Room, Chelsea are back in the race to sign Olise as they ‘are ready to offer players in exchange’.

The report claims ‘Chelsea are prepared to try and circumnavigate the clause by offering Palace options’. Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are ‘in the mix’, while they are ‘ready to offer’ Raheem Sterling to Palace.

‘TBR can reveal that one of those is England international Raheem Sterling. Sources confirm that Chelsea’s hierarchy are looking to move Sterling on this summer – but the options are limited as the 29-year-old is not looking to leave. ‘Chelsea have offered him to the Saudi Pro League – but Sterling is not believed to be keen on a move to the Middle East, indeed it is understood that he has no desire to leave London. ‘Chelsea realise that to move Sterling on, they would have to massively subsidise his wages but TBR is told that the club’s hierarchy are willing to do so – knowing he has three-years left on a hefty contract which no other Premier League club would be willing to match at this point. ‘It remains to be seen if Sterling would consider a move to Palace or if Palace would be keen to take him, but Chelsea’s stance on the player is becoming increasingly apparent.’

