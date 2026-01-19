According to reports, Chelsea have decided that they are ‘ready’ to cash in on World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who has attracted interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea fended off competition from Liverpool and other clubs to sign Fernandez in 2023 in a deal worth around £106m.

The 25-year-old sealed a move to Stamford Bridge after shining for Argentina as they won the World Cup and he has been one of their best performers over the past couple of seasons.

This term, Fernandez has six goals and two assists in his 21 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, though his form has not gone unnoticed.

This is because the talented centre-midfielder has been regularly linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in recent months and a deal appears possible at some point this year.

It has also been reported that Fernandez is not entirely satisfied at Chelsea following Enzo Maresca’s exit and he is ‘wondering’ about his future.

Now, a report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Chelsea are ‘willing to sell’ Fernandez to Real Madrid as long as their valuation is met.

Jones explained: “Real Madrid sources say the club have been given indications that Chelsea would be willing to sell Enzo Fernandez at the right price.

“The midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain beyond this season, and Madrid have been monitoring the situation closely.

“While some Chelsea players are considered untouchable, it is understood that the Argentina international is not entirely off-limits.

“Sources suggest that initial exploratory talks have hinted, via intermediaries, that Chelsea could become open to a summer deal if their valuation is met.

“The player joined Chelsea for £106.8million – so any transfer is going to become one of the most significant fees ever seen in La Liga.”

There are likely to be more exits from Stamford Bridge this year, with BBC Sport claiming two defenders are about to be given an ultimatum as Chelsea look to sign Jeremy Jacquet to be their new starting centre-back.

The report claims: ‘The desire to sign a ball-playing centre-back came after Levi Colwill sustained a serious knee injury in pre-season, although his recovery is progressing well and there is optimism he will feature later in the campaign. He remains central to Chelsea’s long-term plans.

‘There is also growing expectation that both Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo will reach a crossroads in the summer, when they will have two years remaining on their contracts and either sign new deals or face the possibility of being sold.’