Chelsea ‘ready to break transfer record’ on Osimhen, with Boehly ‘hell-bent’ on January deal despite FFP

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is ‘ready to pay whatever it takes’ to sign Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen in January, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted in recent interviews that the Blues could bring in a new striker this winter, with his team struggling for form.

Chelsea have won just five of their 15 Premier League matches so far and currently sit in a disappointing 10th place in the table.

Osimhen has long been considered to be the London club’s top striker target, but questions have been raised over whether they could spend big on him this winter due to Financial Fair Play.

Napoli are said to have slapped a £120m price tag on Osimhen. Meanwhile, Chelsea have spent over £1bn in the last three transfer windows combined.

The threat of FFP (now the Premier League’s ‘Profit and Sustainability’ rules) hasn’t deterred Boehly, however, with a stunning report now claiming that he is ready to splash the cash on Osimhen.

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea are ‘hell-bent’ on signing the Nigeria international are are ‘prepared to break their transfer record’ to bring him in.

This is ‘despite uncertainty over how they might afford the deal due to FFP restrictions.’

Osimhen has scored six goals in 10 Serie A appearances so far this season. Last term, he scored a stunning 26 goals in 32 league outings.

In comparison, Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has netted six times in 14 Premier League appearances this term, while fellow summer striker signing Christopher Nkunku is yet to feature due to injury.

It’s worth noting that Chelsea aren’t the only team keen on signing Osimhen, though.

As previously reported by Football365, both Arsenal and Tottenham are big admirers of his, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain ae also very keen.

Chelsea seem to be the only club willing to spend a huge amount on Osimhen in January, however, so if Football Transfer’s report is correct, they are currently leading the race for his signature.

If he can continue his current form in the Premier League, Osimhen could be exactly the player Chelsea need to break into the top four in the second half of the season.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis, meanwhile, has been bullish this week over the prospect of Osimhen signing a new deal with the Serie A champions.

His current contract is set to expire in 2025, and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham would prefer to wait until the end of the season to get him on a cut-price deal.

If Chelsea put £120m on the table for Osimhen in January as the report suggests, though, they will never get that chance.

