Chelsea are reportedly planning to send an offer to Luis Diaz, making him ‘one of the highest-paid players in their squad’ in a move which it’s felt could worry Liverpool.

Diaz has been a useful member of the Reds attack over the past four seasons. This term has been one of his most productive, with 12 goals – one shy of his best Reds tally – and three assists so far.

He has played either on his favoured left wing or as a central striker, and has had joy in both roles. There have been reports suggesting he could move away from Anfield, after it was stated he wanted a large pay rise, and Liverpool did not share those views.

Diaz could be in line for that pay rise, but not with the Reds. Indeed, reports in Colombia state Chelsea have identified him as a potential ‘ace’ up their sleeve.

Their idea would be to offer him a ‘competitive contract’, making him ‘one of the highest-paid players in the squad’.

Diaz is reported to earn £55,000 per week at Liverpool, and there are seven Chelsea players who earn at least £100,000 more than that, so he could indeed get the type of money he wants if he is to move to Stamford Bridge.

The report states the offer would be made in the summer of 2025, and getting Diaz on side could worry the Reds into feeling they could lose their winger ‘as a free agent’.

There is no chance of that happening for another two years, with Diaz’s contract running until the summer of 2027, but if he shows a desire to leave the club, Liverpool would surely rather make a fee from the star than allow him to run down his contract for two years.

There is the potential that the Reds simply offer Diaz the sort of contract which would make him stay, rather than giving other sides the opportunity to cause his eyes to wander with the lure of big money elsewhere.

For one of their best players this season, that seems the best course of action.

