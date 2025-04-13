Chelsea ready to pounce for Bayern Munich exile as Tottenham stall over transfer fee

Tottenham loanee Mathys Tel could have a future in London when his temporary move from Bayern Munich comes to an end this summer…but not necessarily at Spurs.

Putting aside the linguistic quibble that technically speaking Tottenham are the loanee and Tel himself represents the loan, reports from Germany suggest that Spurs are still biding their time over whether or not they are willing to put cold hard cash on the table to make his move permanent. The club are reported to have the option to buy Tel for a fee in the region of €50m (£43.4m),

Tel has struck twice in ten appearances since making the move for to the irritatingly-named-for-the-purposes-of-elegant-variation Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January, and one of them was against Southampton and so doesn’t really count.

Reports of Chelsea’s interest emerged earlier this week, with the reasons for Tottenham’s prevarication left unclear – prompting Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg to jump in on X and add more meat to the bones of the story.

As it transpires, the sticking point is that Tottenham don’t currently feel that currently represents amazing value for the 19-year-old striker and want to come to a new arrangement to make his move permanent.

Plettenburg wrote on X: “Tottenham Hotspur are happy with Mathys Tel and are considering a permanent move, but no final decision has been made yet.

“Understand Spurs definitely want to renegotiate with FC Bayern and are not willing to activate the €50-55 million clause as a buy option.

“Tel has no future at Bayern under the current leadership and Vincent Kompany. The club are pushing for a sale this summer.”

Despite letting their comeback lead slip against Borussia Dortmund in a 2-2 draw on Saturday, Kompany’s side are still currently on course to recapture the Bundesliga title after missing out to Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Xabi Alonso’s side had shared a goalless draw with Union Berlin earlier in the day, keeping Bayern six points ahead at the top of the table with just five games left to play.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs have meanwhile had a miserable old time of it this season and sit 15th in the Premier League heading into Sunday afternoon’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.