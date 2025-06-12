Chelsea are reportedly ‘prepared to return’ with a third bid for a Bundesliga forward and could have an offer on the table ‘in the next days’ for the star who is ‘literally waiting’ for their call.

Of the two English sides in the Club World Cup, the Blues have been quieter than Manchester City in the initial summer transfer window in terms of big moves. They have actually signed one player more than City’s four so far.

However, Liam Delap is perhaps the only player who will immediately come into the side, whereas the City trio of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders are likely to play their part in the tournament.

Chelsea have made attempts to make an improvement to their starting XI for the Club World Cup, with bids lodged to land Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

Their opening £30million offer was rejected, before a second totalling £46.5million was also brushed off, with Dortmund holding out for around £60million.

Chelsea wouldn’t pay what they felt was Club World Cup tax, but according to GIVEMESPORT, they are happy to continue negotiating for after that.

Indeed, they are ‘prepared to return in negotiations’ and it’s felt a new proposal could be on the table ‘in the coming days’, according to information from Fabrizio Romano.

It is not clear how much Chelsea would be willing to pay, but it does not seem they will reach Dortmund’s valuation. The new bid could, though, be somewhere between their last one and what Dortmund want to receive.

Gittens himself is very keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. Romano suggests there’s already an agreement in place for him to join the Blues until 2032.

Gittens won’t change his plans, and wants Chelsea to be his next destination. In support of that, the report states the forward is ‘literally waiting’ for a call from the Blues.

He will remain professional with Dortmund, who are also playing the Club World Cup, but his ‘desire’ is to play for Chelsea, and it’s said that won’t change any time soon.

