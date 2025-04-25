Real Madrid offer Chelsea €40m plus Arsenal target for star who ‘would not hesitate’ to move
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €40m-plus-player bid to sign Enzo Fernandez, who ‘would not hesitate’ to move to the Bernabeu.
Fernandez struggled after making his British-record £106m transfer to Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023, but has improved significantly this term having been named captain, with six goals and ten assists to his name across all competitions.
He’s often played in a more advanced role under Enzo Maresca, but reports in Spain claim he’s being targeted by Real Madrid as long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season having won five Champions League titles as the beating heart of the Los Blancos midfield.
Fichajes claim Fernandez has ‘burst in as a key option’ to replace Kroos after his impressive displays for the Blues this season, with the La Liga giants looking to ‘seduce’ Chelsea with an attractive ‘package’ to beat Atletico Madrid to the signature of the midfield ‘brain’.
It’s claimed they will offer €40m plus playmaker Arda Guler, who’s thought to be among Arsenal’s targets this summer, to persuade Chelsea into parting with Fernandez.
The report adds that while ‘Chelsea continues to consider Enzo non-transferable, Real Madrid’s interest could change the perspective, especially if the offer is attractive’.
Meanwhile, Defensa Central claim Fernandez ‘would not hesitate to go to Real Madrid’ if Chelsea opened the door to his transfer.
It’s claimed Fernandez is ‘a more attractive option’ for president Florentino Perez than Martin Zubimendi, as ‘the English press’ (no idea what the source is) ‘once again places the Argentine midfielder on the agenda of Real Madrid’.
The report adds:
‘The Madrid board is seriously studying the transfer market to reinforce a squad that has become somewhat lame since Kroos’ departure last summer. A reinforcement is missing in the center of the field, that seems clear. Zubimendi and Enzo Fernández, the options.
‘Real Madrid, since his time in River, is following the progression of an Enzo Fernández who seems to be at his best as a professional. Now, the English press once again places the Argentine midfielder on the agenda of Real Madrid for next season. Thus, Enzo Fernández joins the list of suitors that Florentino has to reinforce the center of the field.
‘Of course, this same information assures that Enzo is a fundamental player for Chelsea and that, for now, the departure of the player is not considered. However, if Madrid is seriously launching for his signing, all scenarios are open. What seems clear is that the Madrid team will look for a midfielder next summer, we will see if the Argentine wins whole to play in white.’