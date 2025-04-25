Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €40m-plus-player bid to sign Enzo Fernandez, who ‘would not hesitate’ to move to the Bernabeu.

Fernandez struggled after making his British-record £106m transfer to Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023, but has improved significantly this term having been named captain, with six goals and ten assists to his name across all competitions.

He’s often played in a more advanced role under Enzo Maresca, but reports in Spain claim he’s being targeted by Real Madrid as long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season having won five Champions League titles as the beating heart of the Los Blancos midfield.

Fichajes claim Fernandez has ‘burst in as a key option’ to replace Kroos after his impressive displays for the Blues this season, with the La Liga giants looking to ‘seduce’ Chelsea with an attractive ‘package’ to beat Atletico Madrid to the signature of the midfield ‘brain’.

It’s claimed they will offer €40m plus playmaker Arda Guler, who’s thought to be among Arsenal’s targets this summer, to persuade Chelsea into parting with Fernandez.

The report adds that while ‘Chelsea continues to consider Enzo non-transferable, Real Madrid’s interest could change the perspective, especially if the offer is attractive’.

Meanwhile, Defensa Central claim Fernandez ‘would not hesitate to go to Real Madrid’ if Chelsea opened the door to his transfer.

It’s claimed Fernandez is ‘a more attractive option’ for president Florentino Perez than Martin Zubimendi, as ‘the English press’ (no idea what the source is) ‘once again places the Argentine midfielder on the agenda of Real Madrid’.

The report adds: