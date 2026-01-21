Real Madrid ‘sacrifice’ £57m star plus £87m for Chelsea man as Atletico ‘ask for’ Garnacho loan

Real Madrid are willing to allow Aurelien Tchouameni to leave in a swap deal for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to reports.

Chelsea have spent well in excess of a £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium replaced Roman Abramovich as the owners in May 2022.

There has been an influx of young and talented players coming into Stamford Bridge as BlueCo look to make profits on prospects while leading Chelsea back to challenging for titles.

Chelsea have finished sixth and fourth in the last two seasons in the Premier League as BlueCo’s plan has so far failed to deliver success on the pitch, while they are currently sixth having sacked Enzo Maresca for Liam Rosenior.

The signing of Fernandez in February 2023 from Portuguese side Benfica for £106.8m marked the beginning of a new era of transfers at Chelsea – but he could now be on the move again.

Reports in Spain are claiming that France international Tchouameni is the ‘sacrifice’ that Real Madrid are ‘willing to make’ in order to get a deal over the line for the Chelsea midfielder.

Real Madrid ‘are convinced that he is the player they need in midfield’ with Chelsea looking for €100m (£87m) plus Tchouameni, who is valued at around €65m (£57m).

Chelsea could still some players leave in January with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that Atletico Madrid have been ‘asking’ for Alejandro Garnacho – who only joined from Manchester United in the summer – on loan.

It is understood that the Argentina international ‘is seriously considering a loan move that would guarantee him quality playing time’ ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has ‘given his approval to the transfer’ but Chelsea are yet to agree to any deal.

Raheem Sterling, who was left out of Chelsea’s squad this season, is attracting interest from Serie A giants Napoli.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Napoli are currently talking to Sterling’s agents in an attempt to understand whether to proceed.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “From today, Napoli will also get in touch with the agents of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea to understand whether to proceed with this deal or not. So contacts are expected between Napoli and Sterling’s entourage to figure out how Napoli want to move on this situation.

“Sterling is one of the names on the list, one of the players available on the market because he is completely out of Chelsea’s project, and therefore one of the names that has been proposed to Napoli several times.

“This isn’t the first time – he was also offered to Napoli last summer, when Napoli chose not to proceed. Now, clearly, the situation is different and Napoli are making their evaluations.

“Napoli had asked those handling the Sterling operation for a bit of patience, because yesterday and today Napoli didn’t want any kind of distraction.

“But now Napoli can move into the phase of final decisions regarding Raheem Sterling, who will soon understand whether he can move to Italy or not.

“I can confirm, to conclude on Sterling, that from what I’m told he would very much welcome an experience outside England.

“He has played almost exclusively in England throughout his career and would like the chance of something different – also considering the experiences of players who were no longer finding the space they deserved in England, like Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund. Sterling has that same desire. We’ll see whether Napoli decide to move forward or not.”

