Real Madrid star has ‘already agreed’ to join Chelsea in ‘imminent’ record-breaking transfer

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has ‘already agreed’ to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu with reports of tension brewing between him and former Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

As well as speculation about his relationship with the Spaniard, there are claims that he wants a new deal at Real Madrid to take him onto the same money as French superstar Kylian Mbappe, which has led to new contract talks stalling.

Vinicius Junior, who has contributed six goals and seven assists in 28 appearances in all competitions, caused a scene when he was substituted by Alonso – who was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa in the dugout last week – in the El Clasico against Barcelona in October.

On his way off the pitch, he reportedly said: “Me? Coach? Coach, me? It’s always me. I’m leaving the team. It’s better I leave.”

Although he issued an apology in the following days, it sparked rumours that it could be unlikely that Real Madrid will start next season with Vinicius Junior still at the club.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed in November that there had been a ‘complete breakdown’ in contract talks with Real Madrid ‘now open to a sale’.

Tavolieri wrote on the Swiss Sky website: ‘A major upheaval is brewing in Madrid. According to several reliable sources, Real Madrid has set Vinícius Júnior’s starting price at €150 million, following the complete breakdown of contract extension talks. The tension between the Brazilian international and coach Xabi Alonso is so high that a source close to the Real Madrid dressing room told us it was ‘very difficult to imagine Vinícius still at Madrid next season.’”

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Vinicius has ‘already agreed’ a deal to leave Real Madrid for Chelsea in the summer for €150m (£130m).

The Brazil international ‘already has an agreement in place to become their star player next summer’ and Chelsea are ‘prepared to make a historic bid, offering €150 million to convince Real Madrid and complete one of the biggest transfers in history’.

On reasons for wanting to leave, the report adds: ‘The booing at the Santiago Bernabéu has been a turning point. Vinicius hasn’t taken it well. He feels he’s given a lot to the club, that he’s been decisive on big nights, and that he hasn’t been protected as he expected. Adding to this is the fact that he still hasn’t renewed his contract and that talks to extend it have been completely stalled for months.’

The report continues: ‘The fact that his contract hasn’t been renewed has led the club to accept that a transfer is a very real possibility. Chelsea’s €150 million offer would allow Madrid to significantly strengthen their squad and enter the transfer market with numerous options.’