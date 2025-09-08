According to reports, Chelsea have received a ‘huge offer’ from a Saudi Pro League side for a ‘young gem’ and they are ‘tempted’ to accept this bid.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea were very active in this summer’s transfer window as they were the second-biggest spending club in Europe.

The Blues had a massive budget, with notable additions including Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Willian Estevao, Jamie Gittens, and Jorell Hato.

Several high-profile exits raised funds as they were the summer’s biggest sellers and they could recoup more funds in the coming weeks.

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia does not close until September 23 and some Chelsea players could leave for the Middle East after missing out on moves to European clubs in recent months.

This includes Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi and Tyrique George, while Andrey Santos is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The 21-year-old shone during his loan spell at French outfit Strasbourg last season as he grabbed ten goals and three assists in Ligue Un.

Santos has immense potential and he returned to Chelsea in the summer, though he has been restricted to three cameo appearances off the bench at the start of this season.

With that, Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah are looking to take advantage, and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, they have made a ‘huge offer’ worth £60m to sign the ‘young gem’ from Chelsea.

This has been deemed a ‘surprising move’ and while Santos is considered one of Chelsea’s ‘most promising talents’, it is noted that Todd Boehly’s side are ‘tempted’ to sanction his exit.

The report claims:

‘Al-Qadsiah ‘s offer is significant. The nearly £60 million proposed price makes Santos one of the most highly valued young players on the international market. ‘For Chelsea, this figure represents a significant financial opportunity, although it also means the possibility of losing a player with great potential and a future at the club.’

However, Santos has already revealed that he is not keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League as he wants to maximise his chances of playing for Brazil at next summer’s World Cup.

“The offer did arrive, but I immediately declined because of my dream and main goal, which is the World Cup,” Santos told Trivela.

“I know that being at Chelsea and in the Premier League gives me better chances than in Saudi Arabia.

“That was the main factor in my response to them.”