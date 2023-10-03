Chelsea ‘record’ transfer required to sign ‘sad’ Arsenal-linked striker who is ‘perfect for Real Madrid’

Chelsea have been told that they will be able to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen in the coming months but he will cost a “record” fee.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the past couple of years.

Despite scoring 26 goals in Serie A games last season, Osimhen was mocked by Napoli in a bizarre video posted to the club’s TikTok account last month.

Over the weekend, Osimhen attempted to restore unity when he broke his silence on the Napoli saga but this conflict is fuelling reports linking him with a move elsewhere ahead of January.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly completed his takeover last year but the Premier League outfit are still without a top-level striker.

It’s being reported that Chelsea are interested in Arsenal-linked Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney ahead of the winter transfer window.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio thinks Osimhen is at the “top of Chelsea’s list” of targets but “another record transfer fee” will be required to sign him.

“At this moment, he (Osimhen) is sad but I don’t think he will force a move through,” Di Marzio told InsideSport.in.

“I know he is on top of Chelsea’s list and they wanted him in January but it’s difficult to convince Napoli to sell him.

“Napoli wanted £200 million during the summer and maybe he will go down to require £150 million but on the other hand, everything is possible at Chelsea. If they want a player, they can get him but they would need to make another record transfer fee.”

READ MORE: Mudryk forces break in Chelsea clouds to glimpse bright future under Pochettino



Di Marzio also explained why Osimhen would be leaving himself in a difficult position if he attempted to “force through” his Napoli exit.

“Forcing a move through with Napoli’s chairman is the worst way to leave Napoli. He will just let you stay at Napoli until the end of your contract even if it means that the club will not get any money,” Di Marzio continued.

“The problem is the contract because they are not speaking about renewing it anymore and he only has around 1.5 years left on his contract. If they don’t renew the contract they have to sell him in the summer.

“He was really disappointed with the club and not only the social media manager.”

On Real Madrid signing Osimhen, Di Marzio added: “Real Madrid, not in January. In the summer, it depends on Mbappe and Haaland because Real Madrid’s plan is to get both or to get one of them. Mbappe and Haaland are on top of their list.

“If they don’t get one of the two or both, obviously Osimhen who has a year left on his contract can be perfect for Real Madrid.

“It also depends on the kind of coach they will sign after Ancelotti.”

READ MORE: Dear Chelsea, please allow us to enjoy the Nicolas Jackson chaos for a whole season

