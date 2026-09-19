Redknapp baffled as to why ‘incredible’ Chelsea star doesn’t start under Alonso

Jamie Redknapp has questioned why Estevao is not getting a start for Chelsea under new head coach Xabi Alonso after their heavy defeat to Brentford.

The Blues were thrashed on Friday night as goals from Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho gave the Bees a comfortable 3-0 win.

Danny Welbeck came in for the injured Joao Pedro with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer playing off the veteran striker, who was signed from Brighton in the summer.

Chelsea have been playing a back three system under Alonso with Pedro Neto the Spaniard’s preferred option in the right wing-back slot, while Pep Chavarria and Jorrel Hato are his main options on the right.

It doesn’t look likely that Estevao will push Rogers or Palmer out of the starting XI anytime soon and Redknapp insists Alonso must find room for the Brazilian prospect.

Estevao has been brought off the bench in four of Chelsea’s five Premier League matches but has accumulated just 23 minutes in those appearances this season.

READ: Chelsea capitulate as ‘most important summer signing’ humiliated at Brentford

Redknapp said on Sky Sports after Chelsea lost to Brentford: “I look at Estevao, is he too good a player not to play in this team?

“He is in an incredible talent but how do you get him in the team when you have got Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro? These are the problems he has to solve.”

Reece James has been played as a central midfielder under Alonso this season but Redknapp is unsure of the England international’s long-term role in the team.

Redknapp added: “There are problems, what are the best options for him? Does Reece James fit in as a wing-back or a midfield player?

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“I watch him sometimes and I don’t think he maybe has the energy to get up and down. As a midfielder, I’m not sure if that always suits him I’m not sure if he always sees danger enough at times but he is also captain.”

Colwill: ‘We’ve got a lot to work on during the international break’

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill admits the Blues have “got a lot to work on” during the upcoming international break to make them better.

Colwill explained after the Brentford defeat: “It was tough. First of all, conceding from a set-piece isn’t the best, and then we tried to push and maybe over-exposed ourselves and played some passes we shouldn’t and forced it.

“I feel we needed to relax and not push too hard for the equaliser; we needed to believe it would come if we continued playing our football. But I think we pushed too hard to get it and they hurt us on the counter.

“They get the second goal and then the third goal really hit home and hurt. The second half we weren’t good enough, obviously, and we’ve got a lot to work on during the international break.”

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