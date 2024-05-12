Jamie Redknapp has urged the Premier League to consider a rule change after Chelsea's win over Forest.

Jamie Redknapp has urged the Premier League to consider a rule change next season after Nicolas Jackson was denied a penalty in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Jackson scored the winner for the Blues at the City Ground as Mauricio Pochettino’s side came from 2-1 down to keep themselves in the race for European qualification next season.

Mykhaylo Mudryk gave Chelsea the early lead, latching onto a brilliant through ball by Cole Palmer, but Forest hit back through a Willy Boly header and a fine Callum Hudson-Odoi curled effort into the far corner.

But Pochettino’s second-half substitutions changed the game, as Raheem Sterling came on to equalise before Reece James’ pinpoint cross found Jackson at the far post.

Jackson denied penalty

The Senegalese striker was denied a penalty in the first half though, as ex-Chelsea defender Ola Aina grappled with the forward as a corner was delivered into the box, forcing Jackson to the ground.

Referee Tony Harrington waved the penalty appeals away and VAR Michael Salisbury didn’t see enough reason to overturn the on-field decision.

Redknapp believes defenders are given too much of an advantage in such circumstances with Arsenal’s Ben White also in the headlines of late for his antics from set pieces.

“I don’t know why he is getting involved with pushing and pulling him,” Redknapp said as he reviewed the incident between Aina and Jackson. “Just leave him alone and try and defend. As soon as you grab and pull him to the floor like that, you are risking of giving away a penalty.

“The rules at the moment are almost in the favour of the defenders. I think something has to change about that next year. We see it too often with players pulling people and blocking people. I am not a massive fan of it.”

‘Impeding the progress of an opponent’

Rule 12 of the FA’s laws of the game state that a foul should be awarded if the defender impedes the attacker: