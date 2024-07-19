Elye Wahi doing an effective job in making us want to visit a French supermarket

Chelsea are interested in completing some unfinished business by going back in for French youth international Elye Wahi, according to reports coming out of France.

The Blues had their eyes on the Lens striker last summer when he was still a Montpellier player, hot on the heels of an excellent season that saw Wahi bag 19 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances on top of six assists.

READ MORE: Lukaku to Thiago Silva via Fernandez, Pulisic: Ranking last 50 signings made by Chelsea

Chelsea ultimately lost out to Lens in their efforts to bring Wahi to the club in a £24m deal, with the striker explaining his rationale last summer by saying: “I didn’t want to go there just for the sake of it.

“Frankfurt were close, more so than Chelsea. I spoke with the manager there. He speaks French and that was important for me.

“They had to wait for Randal Kolo Muani’s departure and waiting for it was too complicated. I don’t have any regrets.”

It seems that Edith Piaf act may have come to an end now, though. That move from one end of France to the other has not panned out as Lens might have hoped, with Wahi’s output roughly halving down to nine league goals and three assists in 28 league appearances, on top of a further three goals in eight in the Champions League and the Europa League

L’Equipe claim that has led Lens and Wahi to agree that a move to pastures new (or ‘new pastures’, if you want to be less of a Milton-quoting ponce about things) might be best for all parties.

That has apparently prompted Chelsea to come sniffing around again to ask what sort of price might tempt Lens to send him their way, with the French newspaper adding that ‘at least one other club’ has also expressed interest.

That unnamed rival suitor have reportedly been somewhat firmer in their interest than Chelsea, who are yet to submit a formal bid for Wahi.

A Montpellier youth product, 21-year-old Wahi has represented France up to Under-21 level and was in contention to be a part of their squad for this summer’s Olympics, but has not made the cut for their 18-man squad.

MORE ON TRANSFERS FROM F365:

👉 Five-year Premier League net spend table has Man Utd in second

👉 Every Premier League transfer from the summer of 2024

👉 The 20 biggest transfers from the summer of 2024