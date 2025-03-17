A new report has revealed Chelsea’s transfer stance on Arsenal loanee Raheem Sterling ahead of this summer’s window with two exit routes blocked.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca made Sterling surplus to requirements during last year’s summer transfer window as he struggled following his £47.5m move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The England international was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs before he made a shock loan move to Arsenal towards the end of the window.

The Gunners were in the market for a new winger as they needed cover for Bukayo Saka and Sterling was considered a low-risk option following his straight loan switch to the Emirates after he previously worked with Mikel Arteta at Man City.

Sterling’s move to Arsenal has not worked for the club or player as he’s only been a bit-part player for the Premier League giants this season.

The 30-year-old has only made 12 Premier League appearances this season, but he produced a rare strong performance against PSV Eindhoven last week, contributing two assists in his side’s 2-2 draw.

Sterling needs to kick on from this game heading into the summer as a permanent Arsenal transfer looks incredibly unlikely.

A new detailed report from The Athletic has provided an insight into Sterling’s situation and has revealed why Arteta was keen to reunite with the winger last summer.

‘It is against that backdrop that Arteta believed, like a couple who reunite years after going their separate ways, in the romantic potential of reigniting that spark.’

The report also revealed Chelsea are only ‘planning to find a permanent solution’ for Sterling this summer amid two ‘possibilities’.