A pundit has argued that Chelsea “regret” offloading England international Noni Madueke to Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer.

The Gunners secured the services of Madueke as they struck a deal with Chelsea in the summer for a fee in the region of £52m.

At the time, some Arsenal supporters criticised the club’s decision to sign Madueke, though the 23-year-old sparkled in his first couple of appearances before suffering a knee injury.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have replaced him with former Man Utd star Alejandro Garnacho and talented teenager Estevao.

Now, former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has explained why he thinks they will “regret” letting Madueke leave.

“It’s a good question because usually I would say no because Chelsea sell so many players that you forget after where they’ve gone. But this time maybe,” Nevin said in an interview for the Escapist Magazine.

“I have to say my eyebrows were raised when they let Noni Madueke go. And to bring Garnacho in… I’m not sure yet. Really not sure.

“Between Garnacho, Gittens and Madueke, to choose one of those three to play each week at the moment I would be choosing Madueke. I wouldn’t really be hesitating over that for a second.

“Chelsea are thinking of the value, the trading costs and all that sort of stuff. And I get that, because it’s kind of partially worked for them in some ways.

“I think a lot of people at the end of this season will look at how Madueke’s done and look at how Garnacho’s done and compare them. I think there might be a wee bit of regret there.”

Nevin doubled down on his Garnacho verdict in another interview, claiming this £40m signing was a risk due to the “players already there”>

“Chelsea, it’s a real surprise. I was surprised by that one,” Nevin told Bet Ideas on Chelsea signing Garnacho.

‘When I was first asked about it, when it was being mooted I thought maybe I got it. Then somebody said £40m and I didn’t. That’s a big, big call given the players already there.

“‘Is Garnacho going to be in front of Pedro Neto? Is he going to be in front of Estevao Willian? Because Estevao could be a very, very special player. He’s not going to be in front of Cole Palmer.

“So there’s a lot of players in those positions. We’ll see. It’s hard if you’re not playing all the time and you’re a creative player.

“Jadon Sancho found it at Chelsea. Madueke found it at Chelsea. It’s one of those intriguing, tough ones.

“But I will say one thing to Garnacho – if you’re a wide player and you’re skilful and you do well at Chelsea, the fans like you. I remember that.”