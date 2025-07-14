Chelsea have reportedly ‘reignited talks’ to sign Alejandro Garnacho after the Manchester United outcast ‘rejected’ the chance to play with his hero Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Ruben Amorim told Garnacho to ‘find a new club’ at the end of last season and the Argentina international put the nail in his United coffin by posting a picture of himself on social media wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on the back in tribute to his fellow Red Devils outcast.

Napoli showed interest in the 21-year-old at the start of the window but those links have since gone quiet and The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath revealed on Monday that he’s ‘rejected’ the chance to ‘pursue a move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia’.

That report claimed Garnacho is ‘prioritising’ a move within Europe after Al-Nassr held ‘initial discussions’ over a transfer, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Garnacho’s even narrower desire for a next club.

Romano tweeted: ‘Alejandro Garnacho’s plan remains clear, he wants to continue in Premier League this summer.

‘His chapter at Manchester United is closed but he wants to stay in Premier League.’

He will therefore presumably be delighted as Chelsea have ‘reignited talks’ to sign him this summer after sanctioning Noni Madueke exit to Arsenal for £48m.

That’s according to TBR Football, who claim the Blues once again have ‘active interest’ in Garnacho and have ‘had recent contact with his people, who are keeping the club informed’.

The report adds that ‘Aston Villa are interested in Garnacho too’, though Tottenham’s interest ‘has cooled’ on the back of them signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Fabrizio Romano rules out Man Utd ‘hijack’ of £65m striker deal: ‘This is not true’

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd boost in Mbeumo pursuit as Brentford line up Championship ‘replacement’

👉 Man Utd ‘prepare’ two bids worth £113m for next two signings after Bryan Mbeumo

While United would rather not sell Garnacho to a Premier League rival, given they face ‘paying millions to offload’ Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony as they are under contract until 2028, any bids will presumably be welcomed.

‘Buying clubs are ready to exploit’ United’s ‘need to offload players before the start of the Premier League season,’ with INEOS ‘expected to subsidise’ wages.

The Telegraph report states: