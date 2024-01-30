Chelsea ‘reject bid’ from PL rivals; major hurdle to overcome to seal deal despite target being ‘available’

According to reports, Chelsea have ‘rejected’ a ‘bid’ from Premier League rivals Wolves for Armando Broja, who is ‘available’ for a transfer.

After scoring 11 goals for Southampton during his impressive loan spell in 2021/22, Broja missed much of last season with a serious knee injury.

The 22-year-old has been unable to make a significant impact for Chelsea this season as he has only grabbed two goals and two assists in his 19 appearances across all competitions.

Earlier this week, respected journalist David Ornstein confirmed in his transfer column for The Athetlic that Broja and Trevoh Chalobah are ‘available to leave’.

‘Given Conor Gallagher’s contract expires at the end of next season and a new deal looks unlikely at present, it is plausible Chelsea agree to sell him either this month or in the summer. ‘There have been enquiries from three clubs in the top half of the Premier League and despite the 23-year-old’s importance to Mauricio Pochettino’s line-up, his outlook remains uncertain. ‘Trading a homegrown product like Gallagher would help Chelsea’s financial position considerably and the same is true of Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah. Both are available to leave permanently or on loan with an obligation to buy. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham are the strongest contenders for Broja at present, though there is no guarantee that he will depart.’

On Tuesday afternoon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have “rejected a formal approach” from Wolves for Broja.

He added: “Wolves have asked for Broja on loan but Chelsea have no intention to proceed at current conditions.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has since added: “Understand it was a straight-loan offer only. Wolves prefer a deal without an obligation. Chelsea want a permanence to any exit.”

Speaking during his press conference on Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino suggested the “market is quiet” with Chelsea not doing too much business.

“I am excited about the game tomorrow. It is a great opportunity for us to face a team that is doing really well,” Pochettino said.

“For Thursday (transfer deadline day), I think it is not going to happen many things. I think we are quiet and the market is quiet.”

Pochettino added: “At the moment, all is quiet, calm and relaxed.

“I was talking with the players, the whole squad, with meetings today. At the moment, we are all relaxed about the whole situation of the squad.

“There is always speculation and we need to live with that, (but) at the moment, (there is) nothing to communicate and nothing (has) happened.”