Chelsea told to ‘reject chance to sign’ Liverpool star as they are warned over ‘disruption’

Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has warned the Blues against re-signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Reds have made a flying start to the new season with 11 wins in their first 14 Premier League matches of the season with Chelsea just four points behind, although leaders Liverpool have a game in hand.

Arne Slot could hardly have wished for a better start to life at Anfield after succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the summer, with Liverpool also top of the Champions League group stage.

However, Slot has had to deal with a couple of off-field issues with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the end of the season.

Negotiations are reportedly taking place but they are yet to agree a deal for any of the trio and Salah has been making the most amount of noise about his future, insisting recently that he is “probably more out than in”.

Despite Salah potentially being available in the summer, Gallas has sensationally claimed that he wouldn’t want the Egyptian – who spent two years at Chelsea – back at Stamford Bridge and risk “disruption”.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “I think Chelsea should reject the chance to sign Mohamed Salah as a free agent this summer, I think he would be a disruption on the squad.

“The current Chelsea team are all learning and growing together and it’s working for Enzo Maresca. They are all part of a generation with no big egos, despite Cole Palmer being the focal point.

“I think bringing in a player like Salah wouldn’t be good for the balance of the squad, despite his form in the Premier League and how it would weaken Liverpool.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Ridiculous Mohamed Salah stats show why Liverpool legend is Premier League’s best ever winger

👉 Slot ‘asks Liverpool’ to sign a ‘headache of biblical proportions’ as they look ‘to reach £41m agreement’

👉 Liverpool ‘most likely destination’ for Man Utd target as Arsenal, Chelsea ‘monitor’ Bayern superstar

The 32-year-old has been in brilliant form for Liverpool this term with the Egypt international contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 matches.

But he was straight to the point when asked recently about his future at Liverpool with Salah insisting he hadn’t been offered a new contract and that he was “more out than in”.

Salah said: “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well.

“I’m disappointed but we will see.”

However, there have been reports that there has been a breakthrough in talks recently and that he is ‘on the brink of signing a new two-year contract’.