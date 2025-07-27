Chelsea have turned down a huge bid from Premier League rivals Man City as they look to re-sign Cole Palmer, according to reports.

The Citizens sold Palmer to the Blues for £40m in 2023 with Pep Guardiola unable to find space for him in his stacked Man City attack.

Palmer has now won 12 England caps and has contributed an incredible 37 goals and 19 assists in 70 Premier League matches since joining Chelsea two seasons ago.

It has gone down as a big mistake by Man City and now the Citizens reportedly want him back and have launched a huge offer in an attempt to get Palmer to return.

Spanish website Fichajes claims that Chelsea ‘have said no to an offer of more than 170 million euros (£149m)’ for Palmer from Man City and the Blues board have ‘raised the bar even higher’ if a potential transfer is to take place this summer.

Chelsea ‘would only be willing to negotiate if the figure reaches 250 million pounds, an amount that would break all known records in the world of football.’

That potential deal would eclipse the €222m that Paris Saint-Germain spent on Brazilian superstar Neymar in 2017 and Chelsea asking price ‘isn’t just a strategy to scare off suitors, but also a way to demonstrate their determination to compete with the best while keeping their most important players’.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez waxed lyrical about Palmer following Chelsea’s Club World Cup triumph, he said: “Cole Palmer is the best in the world. If he’s not the best now, he’s going to be in the next two to three years.

“He’s a top player. He shows it in all the matches. What he does is magic. When he gets chances, he takes them. Today he scored two goals, almost a hat-trick. Impressive.”

But former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele reckons Palmer “can do better” and expects the England international to be more “selfish” in an attacking sense.

Makelele said in May: “Cole [Palmer] can do better for me. If he learns to assist more and help his team-mates, he will go to the next level.

“In an attacking sense, you need to be selfish and put the ball away when it matters, but he’s a bit too selfish in other areas at the moment.

“I think he’ll learn this with the national team and Thomas Tuchel. Once he learns how to bring the other players into the game more and assist them, he will be one of the best players around.

“He needs to be a leader for the team. If he can lead by example, he’ll be amazing for Chelsea.

“He reminds me of Arjen Robben in that he can change the game in a moment. He has this quality and just needs to channel it a bit better.”