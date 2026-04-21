Liam Rosenior is already under significant pressure at Chelsea.

Chelsea supporters ‘are holding their breath’ knowing that if they lose every game without scoring from until May, they might get relegated.

Quite why the Blues would do nothing about that, like sacking Liam Rosenior and replacing him with someone who know what they’re doing instead of simply letting their miserable form continue for well over a year, is unknown.

But first, some Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain career regrets.

Strong as an Ox

Nothing gets the collective back of the football media up quite like an over-celebration. It is famously something only Arsenal can ever indulge in of course, which makes ‘scenes’ – Charlie Wyett’s choice of word, not ours – like those at the Etihad awkward to navigate.

Manchester City were the over-celebrators and Wyett writes in The Sun that Arsenal should ‘use’ that as ‘fuel for their own fire’. This title race has already involved far too many mentions of blazes and such but fine.

This, however, is just weird:

‘Wenger opened himself up to criticism when saying fourth place in the Prem – which guaranteed a Champions League spot – was “as good as a trophy”. ‘Wenger first said this in February 2012 and only on the final day of that season did Arsenal secure a place in Europe’s elite competition courtesy of a 3-2 win over West Brom. ‘But Arsenal were laughed at in 2013 when they once again clinched Champions League football – just ahead of rivals Tottenham – on the final day with a 1-0 win at Newcastle. ‘Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted pictures of the jubilant team in the dressing room on social media, something he now probably regrets.’

Probably not.

Chelsea dagger

‘If Chelsea don’t start getting lucky soon, they could suffer same fate as Tottenham with woeful Blues in relegation form,’ is quite the headline to find on The Sun website.

But has Lloyd Canfield been stitched up? Not in the slightest, going by his opening gambit:

‘MANY will feel Chelsea were unlucky not to get at least a point against Manchester United, with Moises Caicedo chief among them. ‘But if [sic] don’t start getting lucky soon, they will find themselves heading for the Championship like Spurs next season.’

Seems a bit drastic. It is technically right; Chelsea are in the form table relegation zone. But extrapolating a team’s results from their last eight games over a 38-match season feels ever so slightly reductive.

‘While everyone laughs at Spurs on the brink of relegation, Chelsea fans are holding their breath knowing that if they don’t improve, they could find themselves in the same spot next year.’

They could, sure. It does depend on Chelsea doing nothing about their current problems whatsoever for the next 13 months and just sitting idly by while Liam Rosenior drags them into the Championship, but that technically could happen, yes, even if it obviously won’t and shouldn’t need pointing out.

Not sure there are many Chelsea supporters ‘holding their breath’ panicking about it. And this is all based on recent form, in which case Brighton are finishing third next season ahead of Arsenal while Chelsea are going down.

‘With the players and Rosenior still insistent that Chelsea can qualify for the Champions League, it feels crazy to compare them to Spurs on the brink of relegation.’

It does. You’re right. Obviously don’t let that stop you writing 600-odd words about it, though.

‘But since Thomas Frank was sacked, on February 11th, Rosenior’s side have picked up just TWO points more than Spurs, who are yet to win a Premier League game in 2026. ‘That is relegation form.’

Again, no arguments there. It’s just that Chelsea might do something about it instead of simply accepting their inexorable Spurs-shaped fate. Even actual Spurs realised that’s a bit silly and have since appointed a proper coach to rescue them.

Chelsea aren’t just going to keep on losing matches without scoring under Rosenior from now until next May; they’ll appoint Gary O’Neil or Guus Hiddink at some point.

It is easy to write about what a hilarious mess Chelsea are without having to pretend they’re actually on course to be relegated.

Admission impossible

And anyway, yer man has cracked it according to a headline elsewhere on The Sun website:

‘Rosenior makes admission as he battles to save job after horror run’

“We know we need to win games of football in the now,” is quite something for a football manager to ‘admit’.

Express delivery

Then there’s this from the Daily Express website:

‘Chelsea owners agree on Liam Rosenior sack decision as private manager talks revealed’

All that, from Rosenior himself saying in a pre-match press conference that the Chelsea owners are behind him “100 per cent. They’ve been supportive of me in our daily conversations”.

It is genuinely impressive to spin so much out of so little.

READ MORE: Ten reasons Chelsea should sack Rosenior includes Lampard and 28-year low

Rose from the ashes

‘Bournemouth confirm new manager just SIX DAYS after Andoni Iraola’s exit bombshell… with former Tottenham target signing three-year deal ahead of arrival this summer’ – MailOnline.

Is there a specific cooling-off period between a football club announcing the departure of one manager and appointment of another?

Apropos of nothing, Crystal Palace seemed to fare well enough against West Ham despite partying JUST DAYS prior.

Insist removal

‘Let’s get ready to rumble: Erling Haaland insists he is up for the title fight… even if his girlfriend is not a fan of his battle scars!’ – MailOnline.

One in the eye for those who doubted the minerals of the current Golden Boot leader who has just scored the winner in a pivotal game in said title fight.