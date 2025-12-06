Chelsea are repeating their Christmas capitulation of 2024 after getting spooked by Premier League title talk. Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth was terrible.

Chelsea started December 2024 with wins against Aston Villa (3-0), Southampton (1-5), and Brentford (2-1), and people were calling them Premier League title contenders. Enzo Maresca completely refuted that claim, and the wheels came flying off. It began with a 0-0 draw at Everton that wasn’t deemed a disaster but was still a poor result and performance. Then came a home defeat to Fulham, a midweek loss to a promoted team, and two consecutive draws.

The winless streak ended against Wolves at home, but then it was three defeats in four. Title talk was indeed premature, but Maresca’s steadfast denial didn’t help.

This year, Chelsea have gone from being Arsenal’s only competition for the Premier League title to eight points behind in the space of a week.

Maresca didn’t talk down Chelsea’s title credentials ahead of a huge Super Sunday against the Gunners, but he stopped short of saying they could do it. At least he’s learning. His players might not be. Are we witnessing another mid-season capitulation from a team supposedly on the rise?

The Arsenal draw proved that Chelsea had the potential to be up there with their London rivals. Before Moises Caicedo’s red card, they were much the better team. At 10 v 11, they were probably still superior. Ultimately, it was a good point for both teams, but also a game they will feel they could and should have won.

Instead of pushing on and capitalising on an Arsenal defeat days later, they were beaten in midweek by a newly-promoted team. That result was on Maresca’s team selection, though nothing should be taken away from Leeds and Daniel Farke’s tactical masterclass.

Then on Saturday came a limp 0-0 draw at Bournemouth. History is repeating itself. As it goes, all you need to do to get Chelsea in a funk is say they’re amazing and can win the league.

One positive was Cole Palmer returning to the starting XI after coming off the bench at Elland Road, but he couldn’t inspire a victory or even a performance against a very out-of-form Bournemouth side.

Maresca went back to basics with his team selection as Reece James partnered the returning Caicedo in midfield, with Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho out wide. Considering Bournemouth’s run of four defeats and one draw from their last five, this was a must-win game for the Blues.

They started where they left off on Wednesday, conceding to Antoine Semenyo but being rescued by an offside against Evanilson.

Then Michael Oliver awarded a penalty to the hosts, but another offside saved Chelsea.

It was an awful start, but the Blues did eventually settle a bit. Still, Bournemouth were knocking on the door, and the visitors were let off the hook again when Evanilson missed an open goal from a yard out.

That miss and the two offsides made it feel like Chelsea might somehow snatch a 1-0 win, but that wasn’t the case. Having played so poorly, a must-win game turned into a point they didn’t deserve and will absolutely take.

Chelsea will need to quickly prove they are made of sterner stuff than this time last year, starting with a test that triggered their poor run of form against Everton, who are somehow fifth in the table after beating Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are in an almighty funk as they continue to prove themselves the streakiest team in the Premier League.

They are either the first or last team you want to face. They seem to either be on lengthy losing runs or long unbeaten sequences. It’s weird, but very mid-tabley.

Dr. Manchester United will see you next, lads.

