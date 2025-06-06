Chelsea are looking at a United winger to replace his team-mate Jadon Sancho

Chelsea reportedly ‘remain’ keen on the signing of a Manchester United forward, as they are looking to replace Jadon Sancho after deciding against signing him personally.

Sancho was one of a few wingers in the Blues’ rotation last season. On loan at Stamford Bridge, he joined Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto in the group of wide men who played most often.

Chelsea had an obligation to sign Sancho permanently from United for £25million this summer, but reneged on it for a fee of £5million, as they couldn’t come to an agreement on personal terms with the winger, who earns £250,000 per week at Old Trafford.

As such, Caught Offside suggests they are looking to replace Sancho, and could do so with his United team-mate. Indeed, they state Chelsea ‘remain’ interested in Alejandro Garnacho.

They were interested in his signing in the winter, and the potential of him being sold was advanced by Ruben Amorim reportedly telling him on United’s post-season tour: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

It’s believed the Red Devils are indeed willing to sell Garnacho, with Caught Offside stating he’ll cost €55million (£46.3m).

The winger is said to be a ‘tempting option’ for Chelsea given he fits their philosophy of signing ‘elite young talents for their long-term project’.

But, the Blues both have competition for Garnacho – with Napoli, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen all after him – and are looking at another exciting forward themselves.

They have been linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens for some time, and it’s stated that they are still ‘looking closely’ at the 20-year-old.

There is reportedly a race against time for the signing of Gittens at Chelsea. They play in the Club World Cup, which begins on June 15, and it was recently stated the Blues were in talks over a deal, and want to wrap it up before the tournament.

It’s believed the Dortmund man is expected to attract bids of about £50million, with a release clause in his contract of a value around that.

Whether Chelsea can get Gittens through the door for the Club World Cup will of course depend on if they can agree a deal with Dortmund, but there is a clear focus on the future, hence interest in two 20-year-olds, in him and Garnacho.

