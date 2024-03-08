According to reports, Todd Boehly’s spell as Chelsea chairman could come to an end in 2027 due to a ‘written agreement’ with Clearlake Capital.

The American businessman became Chelsea‘s new co-owner ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as part of the BlueCo consortium which also includes Mark Walter, Hansjörg Wyss and Clearlake Capital.

Boehly has been a disaster

The Premier League club have gone backwards under Boehly despite the new owners investing over £1bn on transfers since their takeover was completed in 2022.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League at the end of a turbulent season in 22/23 and head coach Mauricio Pochettino has not been able to improve their fortunes this term.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League and 19 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Chelsea had the opportunity to salvage something from this season via the Carabao Cup but Pochettino’s side suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in the final at Wembley.

They are still in the FA Cup and face Championship leaders Leicester City in the quarter-finals later this month.

Pochettino may need to win the FA Cup if he’s to keep his job as it is being reported that Chelsea are ‘running out of patience’ with the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

A report from Matt Law for The Telegraph has revealed that Boehly’s spell as Chelsea chairman could come to an end in 2027. He explains.

‘Chelsea’s owners can pass the chairmanship of the club between them every five years as part of an extraordinary written agreement. Telegraph Sport can reveal some of the previously unknown details of Chelsea’s Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership, which includes the option for the club’s chairmanship to be shared between them. ‘Boehly has been chairman since the current owners bought the club in 2022, which means Clearlake Capital, who are owned by Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano, will have the opportunity to nominate their own representative in 2027. ‘The agreement is an option, rather than an obligation, and Boehly could remain as chairman for another five years in 2027 should Clearlake decline the opportunity to take over. Were Clearlake to take the chairmanship, then Boehly would be able to reclaim it in 2032.’

Boehly has ‘no plans’ to step down early

Law has also pointed out that Boehly currently ‘has no plans to pass up their chairmanship early’.