Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly made a ‘request’ for Arsenal outcast Nuno Tavares, who is currently on loan at Serie A outfit Lazio.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal in 2021 from Portuguese outfit Benfica and made 28 appearances for the Premier League side during the 2021/22 campaign.

This move came too soon for the one-cap Portugal international as he was heavily criticised for his poor performances and he’s dropped in the pecking order.

Tavares has not played for Arsenal since the end of the 2021/22 season. He had spells at Marseille and Nottingham Forest before he joined Lazio on loan in the summer.

He appears to have impressed Chelsea as a report from Alfredo Pedulla claims they have ‘requested information’ on the left-back.

READ: Ten loanees Premier League clubs should consider recalling in January



England international Marc Guehi may be a more credible option for Chelsea as it’s been widely reported that they are considering re-signing the centre-back this month.

Guehi is due to be out of contract in 2026, so it’s likely only a matter of time before he leaves Palace after Newcastle United missed out on him in the summer.

The 24-year-old’s valuation is likely to drop in the coming months. Despite this, former Premier League scout Mick Brown has ‘named his asking price’, claiming he could cost around £65m during this window.

In an interview with Football Insider, Brown said: “I hear Chelsea want to make a move for him. That’s an interesting one, because when Newcastle wanted him in the summer, they were playing hardball over the £5million difference between the offer and their valuation.

“Palace did that because they wanted to keep him for the season, so six months later, they’re not now going to accept an even lower price.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Top 10 strikers available in January: £150m Arsenal target Isak, Gyokeres, Rashford, Darwin…

👉 Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Spurs all have some ‘dream squad number’ availability – Man Utd next?

👉 Rio Ferdinand brands Chelsea star Cole Palmer ‘rude’ and ‘out of order’ after Bournemouth draw

“They were reluctant to let him leave in the summer, and they’re even more reluctant to let him leave in the middle of the season because of his importance to the team.

“Especially now Chalobah has gone, they don’t want to lose another defender.

“Yes, I can see Chelsea wanting to take him back, but can they afford what Palace are asking for? Because I think he’s going to cost probably upwards of £65million, just like in the summer.

“That price tag might come down at the end of the season because of his contract situation, but at this stage I don’t think they’ll drop his price tag. Otherwise you have to ask why they’re accepting, say, £50million when they could have had £70million.“

Chelsea are also linked with Borussia Dortmund standout Jamie Gittens and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they have submitted a ‘formal enquiry’ to the Bundesliga side.

He said: “Chelsea made formal enquiry for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens last week, while Liverpool also sent their scouts several times to follow his progress this season.

“Borussia Dortmund expect JBG to stay in January; meanwhile, top English clubs have started to make their moves.”