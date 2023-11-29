Chelsea: Return to European giants for ‘sulking’ star unlikely after ‘awkward’ exit; next move mooted

According to a French football expert, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is unlikely to return to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain for a second spell.

The Brazil international has consistently been regarded as one of the best defenders in the world and he previously had a brilliant eight-season spell in France with PSG.

Silva joined Chelsea ahead of the 2020/21 season upon the expiry of his contract at PSG. The Premier League side were questioned for recruiting the defender at this stage of his career but the 39-year-old has proven over the past three and a half years that he still has a lot in the tank.

The veteran has played 130 times for Chelsea across all competitions and he has featured in all 13 of their Premier League games so far this season.

This is despite Silva reportedly ‘sulking’ in training amid Chelsea’s inconsistent start to the new season.

Silva’s long-term future is in doubt as he is out of contract at the end of this season. French football expert Jonathan Johnson cannot see him returning to PSG as “one obstacle” is in the way.

“Although he continues to play regularly for Chelsea, Thiago Silva’s future remains under the spotlight as he heads towards the end of his contract, while he’ll also turn 40 next season,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“Silva had some great years with PSG which he looks back fondly on, but in terms of a possible return one day after retirement, I think one obstacle might be the manner of his departure. Of course, some of those involved in his departure are now gone, such as Leonardo, but it was still perhaps a surprisingly un-emotional exit.

“It came at an awkward time of course due to the impact of Covid on the football world, it was the same with Edinson Cavani at that time too – two immensely popular figures, two loyal and long-serving players, but who didn’t get to say a proper goodbye.”

Johnson does think Silva “wants to play for at least a year in Brazil” before he retires, though.

“Having seen what Silva has said about his future in the last year or so, it does seem like he wants to play for at least a year in Brazil before he hangs up his boots, so that seems like one to watch. If he was to continue at Chelsea for a bit longer, then I don’t think we’d see him play elsewhere in Europe,” Johnson added.

“He’s shown tremendous longevity in his career, and perhaps he could join someone like Zlatan Ibrahimovic in playing on into his 40s. If not, then I think he could soon be seen as someone with the kind of experience who’d be a fantastic addition to any backroom staff.

“Still, for now, I don’t necessarily see a return to PSG being something guaranteed, but a lot will depend on how and when he decides to finish his playing days.”