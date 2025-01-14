Chelsea have reportedly placed a £65million price tag on Christopher Nkunku amid interest from Bayern Munich this month.

The 27-year-old striker signed for the Blues in the summer of 2023 from RB Leipzig in a deal worth around £52million – and now they are looking to earn a profit off that following the latest news coming out of Germany.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea desires at least £65million to part ways with their attacker who is an established French international who still has four more years left on his current deal.

Despite just three Premier League starts this season, he remains Chelsea’s joint-top scorer alongside Cole Palmer with 13 but 11 of those goals have come in the other three competitions in the Europa Conference League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The report also claims that Nkunku wants first-team football because he has ambitions of being a key figure for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Plus, with Didier Deschamps announcing his exit from the national team role, Nkunku will want to impress the new manager and gain his trust, leaving him at something of an impasse in his career right now.

Interest from the German giants has coincided with Chelsea’s interest in attacker Mathys Tel but a swap deal is not being discussed by either club. If any deal is to happen, they would remain separate, even if one is likely to trigger the other.

Tel can play off the wing or as a mobile striker which means he is more suited than Nkunku to Enzo Maresca’s system, which typically favours wingers.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea sees Tel as the ‘ideal’ attacking signing but revealed that Tel only recently reaffirmed his desire to remain under Vincent Kompany in the past two weeks which casts doubt over a move.

Furthermore, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund downplayed the chances of Tel leaving in January whilst revealing they are not in the market for another attacker right now.

“Mathys is a great talent and should play an important role for us,” said Freund. “Our clear goal is for Mathys to make his breakthrough with us. Of course if a player is unhappy, we can talk about it. But we are very happy with him”.

Kompany already has Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, Tel, Michael Olise, Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry to choose from. His wealth of options is clear to see and Nkunku joining may only see him recreate his current situation, albeit in Germany.

