Liam Rosenior wants to solve the weakest area of his Chelsea side

Chelsea have reportedly revived their interest in an AC Milan star, as Liam Rosenior has identified a ‘weak link’ and strengthening it has been made his ‘priority.’

Rosenior is yet to take charge of a Blues game, with Calum McFarlane taking charge of the draw against Manchester City and the loss against Fulham. The new manager’s first outing with his new club is an FA Cup trip to Charlton.

But before even managing a single Chelsea game, Rosenior already has upgrades in mind.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the new boss has set his sights on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan, after he identified the goalkeeper position as the ‘weakest link’ in his current squad.

Rosenior has reportedly made the signing of a new reliable goalkeeper a ‘priority.’

With that said, he might not be pushing for change to be made immediately. Indeed, it’s reported that Maignan’s contract being up at the end of the season makes him an ‘irresistible transfer opportunity.’

That could mean that Chelsea are going to wait until the end of the campaign to land him on a free, or that they plan to sign him on a cut-priced deal, with Milan knowing this January should be their last chance of selling their goalkeeper.

Maignan has been the subject of interest from a few Premier League clubs in recent times, with Manchester United also interested in him over the summer.

While he didn’t leave then, it was reported he has ‘never been closer to leaving’ Milan.

That suggests there is little likelihood of him penning a new deal there and he should become available in the summer.

Maignan would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement from now, though the report does not suggest Chelsea have made progress on that just yet.

However, it does not seem it would be hard for them to get the keeper on side.

The report suggests Maignan would be ‘keen to try his luck’ in London, and though Milan will fight to keep him, the allure of the Premier League appears to be ‘winning out.’

It’s stated that the project spearheaded by new Chelsea boss Rosenior ‘guarantees the Frenchman a leading role’ in the quest for trophies.

That is something Rosenior clearly feels he is capable of delivering at Stamford Bridge.

He has said: “No excuses about starting my job mid-season. I’m here to win. This project is about winning. It’s not about anything but trying to deliver trophies.”

