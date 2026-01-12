Richards outlines ‘only worry’ for Rosenior at Chelsea and ‘a realistic target’ for this season

Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the new head coach at Stamford Bridge.

Micah Richards has just one “worry” for Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior and reckons a top-four finish would be a “realistic target” for him this season.

After the Blues parted company with Enzo Maresca earlier this month, Rosenior quickly emerged as the frontunner to replace the Italian at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior was in attendance as Chelsea lost 2-1 to Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday before he took charge of his first match in a 5-1 FA Cup third round win over Charlton.

Chelsea are currently eighth in the Premier League and just five points ahead of 15th-placed Bournemouth with the Blues not winning any of their last five league matches.

Former Manchester City defender Richards hopes Chelsea set Rosenior a realistic target with at least three teams “better” than the Blues.

Richards said on The Rest Is Football: “The only worry is what Chelsea want from him and if they’re happy just being top four and challenging for the Europa League, Champions League or whatever, maybe winning the Europa League if they don’t get into the Champions League.

“I just want to know what the bigger plan is for Chelsea. If their plan is to get top four and challenge for a trophy, I think he’ll do really well.”

Richards added: “They’re not better than Manchester City, they’re not better than Liverpool and they’re not better than Arsenal.

“Aston Villa are creeping up there as well so a realistic target is to challenge for top four.

“I hope he does really well and I think he will, as long as it’s a realistic plan.”

Gary Lineker hopes the Chelsea board allow Rosenior to get on with his job without interference, he said: “They’re a young side and only going to get better in time, if you’re given time.

“He’s got a long contract so they obviously think good things about him.

“My worry for him is the points that Enzo Maresca made in terms of interference in terms of selections and who to bring on and that sort of stuff.

“If you’re getting that from above, that is very, very difficult.”

Alan Shearer hopes to see a young English manager like Rosenior do well but fears Chelsea will make unrealistic demands.

Shearer gave his thoughts: “It doesn’t matter how long his contract is because if they want to get rid of him, they’ll just get rid of him I guess.

“But I think we all know what Chelsea demand, with what they’ve spent.

“I hope he can do really well because it’s great for young English coaches, that he’s been given a chance at a club like that.”