Rio Ferdinand brands Chelsea star Cole Palmer ‘rude’ and ‘out of order’ after Bournemouth draw

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has labelled Chelsea star Cole Palmer “rude” and “out of order” for what he did against Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo cancelled out Palmer’s early opener before Reece James fired home a free-kick to claim a point late on.

Palmer’s goal was a typically cold finish from the Chelsea 22-year-old after Nicolas Jackson powered towards the the Bournemouth box before slipping a ball through to the England international.

Palmer then did the rest with the Chelsea playmaker dummying a shot to put Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers on the floor before rolling the ball into an empty net.

Man Utd legend Ferdinand loved the finish but described Palmer as “outrageous” and “out of order” after his audacious opener.

Ferdinand said on TNT Sports: “It’s rude. It was rude. It’s out of order, it’s in the school playground you do that. It’s rude, outrageous really.

“I’ll pay to watch him every day of the week because I know I’m going to get something like that that will get me off my seat and make me scream.”

Fellow pundit Peter Crouch added: “It reminds me of Mesut Ozil a little bit, the calmness, it’s almost too casual, just sits the goalkeeper down.

“The amount of people that get in that position, packed stadium and lash it over the bar or wide, the ability for a young man to stop it, put the keeper down and roll it into an empty net, that’s what makes him special.”

Speaking on his side’s performance, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told the BBC: “I think first half we completely deserved to win the game. We should have scored three goals. When we conceded in the second half, we dropped. We deserved to win the game when we created so many chances.

“It was one of the best parts of the season in the first half. We were aggressive and the chances we created. We are a bit unlucky in scoring goals. We miss and then we concede. We need to continue. The bad thing as I said is that after the penalty, we drop and there is no reason we need to do that.

“The game was completely in our control and it’s something we need to improve.

“I have concerns always even when we are winning matches. This is the Premier League, when you don’t create chances and don’t score then you have to be more concerned.”