Chelsea and Manchester City have both made contact to sign a Scottish striker who’s suggested he’ll be interested in a move, having already scored 20 goals this season.

Robbie Ure has been playing in Sweden’s Allsvenskan since 2025, and in that time has amassed 31 goals. In league football its own this season, he has 15 goals, with five more coming in cup competition.

The Scot is the top-scoring player in Sweden’s top division this season, and his side IK Sirius, are top of the table.

Amid Ure’s stellar performances, which include four goals in one game this season, he’s amassed interest from a lot of clubs, with Caught Offside reporting 12 clubs want him across Europe, including big-six English clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.

But it’s fellow big-six pair Chelsea and City who have made the biggest strides towards the Sirius striker to this point, with both said to have opened talks for his signing.

A source reportedly said: “Chelsea and City have now moved beyond scouting and opened talks, signalling that the process has entered a concrete stage.”

Ure interested in transfer

Ure recently told BBC Sport that he feels he will be ready for a transfer if the right opportunity arises.

He said: “It’s normal when you’re young and you’re playing well in a good league, you’re going to have interest from good leagues and good clubs. Especially when I score four goals [in a game], I think the noise is going to increase.

“It’s something that I’m going be interested in, if I think it’s the right thing for me. But we have to just wait and see. It’s a long summer in the transfer window.

“Until I’m told otherwise, I need to help Sirius. If we continue playing like we have been, then I think it could be a really special season.

“At the moment, I don’t think I would come back to Scotland. One day, you never know. I’d love to return to Rangers.

“That’s just me trying to test myself and see what league I can go to. I feel like I’m in a really good position and I just need to keep going.

“That was the plan when I first came to Sweden, to develop as a player and go on to bigger things. Until then, I need to stay focused and I need to keep proving myself.”

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